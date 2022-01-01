Mes compétences :
Evénementiel
Restauration
Viticulture
Étude de marché
Communication
Marketing
PR
Communication événementielle
Entreprises
Carrefour
- Import category manager
Massy2014 - maintenant
CampusFrance French Embassy
- Interviewer-évaluateur à Campus France et Chargée de mission Club France à Canton
2013 - 2014Chargée de mission Club France
- Communiquer avec les partenaires
- Développer des partenariats dans la circonscription
- Organiser des évènements
- Créer des outils de communication (articles, invitations, etc.).
Intervieweur-évaluateur pour Campus France
- Réaliser des entretiens et recueillir des informations en français et/ou anglais
- Evaluer le niveau de langue, français et/ou anglais
- Saisir des comptes rendus
LDEvents BY Laurie DANIEL
- Manager / Pr Event Organizer
2012 - 2013To promote the restaurant
To provide marketing concepts
To realize strategic communications
To provide and organize events
To improve the restaurant’s status
To develop the consumer data base
ArtoVino Co.Ltd
- Marketing & Communication Officer
2012 - 2012To improve sales
To realize a marketing plan
To promote the cellar in Guangzhou
To organize events (wine tasting, networking…)
To develop partnership with restaurants and other associations in Guangzhou
Elite base LTD
- Marketing assistant
2011 - 2011To advance sales
To design and execute a marketing strategy
To define marketing plans
E-marketing
Formations
IAE De POITIERS & Universite De Nanchang En Chine (Poitiers)