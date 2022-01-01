Menu

Laurie DANIEL

Massy

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Evénementiel
Restauration
Viticulture
Étude de marché
Communication
Marketing
PR
Communication événementielle

Entreprises

  • Carrefour - Import category manager

    Massy 2014 - maintenant

  • CampusFrance French Embassy - Interviewer-évaluateur à Campus France et Chargée de mission Club France à Canton

    2013 - 2014 Chargée de mission Club France
    - Communiquer avec les partenaires
    - Développer des partenariats dans la circonscription
    - Organiser des évènements
    - Créer des outils de communication (articles, invitations, etc.).
    Intervieweur-évaluateur pour Campus France
    - Réaliser des entretiens et recueillir des informations en français et/ou anglais
    - Evaluer le niveau de langue, français et/ou anglais
    - Saisir des comptes rendus

  • LDEvents BY Laurie DANIEL - Manager / Pr Event Organizer

    2012 - 2013 To promote the restaurant
    To provide marketing concepts
    To realize strategic communications
    To provide and organize events
    To improve the restaurant’s status
    To develop the consumer data base

  • ArtoVino Co.Ltd - Marketing & Communication Officer

    2012 - 2012 To improve sales
    To realize a marketing plan
    To promote the cellar in Guangzhou
    To organize events (wine tasting, networking…)
    To develop partnership with restaurants and other associations in Guangzhou

  • Elite base LTD - Marketing assistant

    2011 - 2011 To advance sales
    To design and execute a marketing strategy
    To define marketing plans 
    E-marketing

Formations

  • IAE De POITIERS & Universite De Nanchang En Chine (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2010 - 2011 Diplôme universitaire asiatique

  • IAE

    Poitiers 2010 - 2011

  • IAE (Poitiers)

    Poitiers 2009 - 2010

  • Campus De Schoelcher, Université Des Antilles Et De La Guyane LSG (Fort De France)

    Fort De France 2006 - 2009 spécialité: gestion des entreprises

    licence sciences économiques et de gestion

