Laurie RADIER

Neuilly-sur-Seine2009 - maintenant•Accounting for pensions under UK, US, French and International GAAP
•Work closely with the Assurance Practice on corporate audits and International Pension Plans
•Work closely with Transaction Services Practice on international M&A deals
•Work on developing new business and seeking for new clients
PwC LONDON
- Pension Actuary
2008 - 2009•Accounting for pensions under UK, US, French and International GAAP
•Work closely with the Assurance Practice on corporate audits and International Pension Plans
•Advice on pension risk reduction techniques (investment solutions, benefit redesign…)
•Assist companies in driving UK scheme funding negotiations with trustees
•Advice on using contingent assets in lieu of cash funding
•Work on developing new business and seeking for new clients
Mercer
- Actuary Consultant
Puteaux2004 - 2008Actuaire, MERCER
Mercer Paris (from September 2004 until March 2007)
Mercer San Francisco (since March 2007)
International Consulting Practice:
• Consolidation/coordination of worldwide employee benefit accounting projects (IAS19/FAS87)
• Stock options valuation projects (IFRS2/FAS123)
• International employee benefit design and benchmarking
• Advice on international transfers (expatriates)
• Pension plan valuations for African plans
• Project Management
• Multinational pooling
• Multi country Mergers & Acquisitions