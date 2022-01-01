Laurie SOLER

Mes compétences :
Contrôleur de gestion
Management
Strategie
Excel
Entreprises
Danone
- Accounting & reporting Manager - Danone Finance International
Paris2014 - maintenant
Danone Eaux France
- Overheads Controller
Paris2013 - 2014
Groupe Danone
- Corporate Controlling trainee
PARIS2013 - 2013
Thales
- Junior Management Controller
Courbevoie2012 - 2012- Elaboration of a guide of the best practices in management control
- Preparation of the projected budgets
- Study of the ERP system within the company and its position for the management controllers
CCI Nice Côte d'Azur
- Junior Advisor of « Diag Performance » project
NICE2011 - 2011- Examined various companies’ macroeconomic environment according to the PESTEL strategic analysis model
- Audited them by evaluating their strengths and weaknesses, interviewing their owner and synthesizing their comments
- Developed tailor-made human resources, financial and strategical recommendations and actions that could be implemented both in a short and long term view
- Build up supporting documents from scratch for meeting
Société Générale
- Counter Advisor
PARIS2009 - 2009- Realized basic banking operations
- Advised customers regarding their current accounts
- Assisted the professional advisor during his customers’ appointments