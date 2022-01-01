Menu

Laurie SOLER

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôleur de gestion
Management
Strategie
Excel

Entreprises

  • Danone - Accounting & reporting Manager - Danone Finance International

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Danone Eaux France - Overheads Controller

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Groupe Danone - Corporate Controlling trainee

    PARIS 2013 - 2013

  • Thales - Junior Management Controller

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2012 - Elaboration of a guide of the best practices in management control
    - Preparation of the projected budgets
    - Study of the ERP system within the company and its position for the management controllers

  • CCI Nice Côte d'Azur - Junior Advisor of « Diag Performance » project

    NICE 2011 - 2011 - Examined various companies’ macroeconomic environment according to the PESTEL strategic analysis model
    - Audited them by evaluating their strengths and weaknesses, interviewing their owner and synthesizing their comments
    - Developed tailor-made human resources, financial and strategical recommendations and actions that could be implemented both in a short and long term view
    - Build up supporting documents from scratch for meeting

  • Société Générale - Counter Advisor

    PARIS 2009 - 2009 - Realized basic banking operations
    - Advised customers regarding their current accounts
    - Assisted the professional advisor during his customers’ appointments

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Master 2

    M2 202 Contrôle de gestion (Henri Bouquin)

  • IAE Nice (Antibes)

    Antibes 2010 - 2012 Graduate degree in Science of Management

    Finance and Management - Exchange student at the University of Windsor - Ontario - Canada - fall semester 2011

    Rank: 2/85

