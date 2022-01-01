Menu

Laurie VENET

Paris

En résumé

Currently employed at Red Bull GmbH

Mes compétences :
TOEFL 630
Photoshop
CRM

Entreprises

  • Red Bull - International Sales - Roll out Manager

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Red Bull - International Sales Analyst & Key User

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Amadeus IT Group - Sales & Marketing Support

    Sophia Antipolis 2012 - 2013

  • Ekypage L'empreinte Evènementielle - Assistante Marketing International & Grands Comptes

    2012 - 2012

  • Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Nice Côte d'Azur - Chef de Projet Tourisme

    MARSEILLE 1 2011 - 2012

  • BIBA MAGAZINE - EXCELSIOR PUBLICATIONS - Assistante Rédactrice en Chef Mode

    2010 - 2010

  • Privilege Model Agency - Chargée d'Affaires & de Développement

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau