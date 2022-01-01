Menu

Lauryane SONWA KUETE

DIJON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Dijon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Switch CISCO
MERISE
NS3
FreeRaduis
ACL
NS2
AOMDV
Ubuntu
SNMP
OSI
C, C++
CISCO Packet Tracert
PL/SQL
DNS
SNORT
Certification Cisco
JavaScript
HTML
VLAN
Wireshark
AODMV
Routeur CISCO
OLSR
AODV
Java
Protocole TCP/IP
DHCP
Debian
CCNA2
CCNA1
Certification CISCO: CCNA1, CCNA2, CCNA3, CCNA4
DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP, OSI, SNMP
AODV, OLSR, AOMDV, AODMV, MPOLSR
NS2, NS3, Cisco Packet Tracert, Wireshark
Serveur web Apache, Active Directory
Ubuntu, Debian, Windows Server 2008 R2
MERISE, UML, PL/SQL
HTML, JavaScript, C/C++, Java

Entreprises

  • Enedis - Consultante Cybersécurité

    2018 - maintenant Projet SOC Build & MCO SOC Linky ENEDIS
    • Assurer l'administration et l'exploitation technique des différents outils utilisés
    • Maintenir à jour les bases documentaires (dossiers d'architecture et d'exploitation, livrables)
    • Assister l'équipe d'analyse et identifier des mesures ou solutions permettant d'améliorer le travail de détection ou de supervision
    • Fournir les indicateurs de fonctionnement de la plateforme
    • Planifier et organiser les éventuelles montées de version
    • Corriger dans les délais les plus brefs tout incident lié à la plateforme de supervision
    • Identifier des idées d'industrialisation ou d'amélioration des procédures et techniques d'administration et d'exploitation
    • Vérifier la collecte et fiabiliser la collecte des logs
    • Faire une amélioration continue en termes de parsing des logs.
    • Rédiger des PV de collecte de logs.

    Technologies : SIEM RSA Netwitness for Logs and Packets.

  • Sogeti - Consultante Cybersécurité

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - maintenant Audit de configuration
    Audit de serveurs Linux & windows
    • Audit des bases de données PostgreSQL, Sybase
    • Audit serveur web Apache, serveur d’application Tomcat
    • Revue des règles de firewall

    Assistant chef de projet Build Chez Credit Agricole
    Collecte et contrôle de collecte Vérification de la collecte de logs
    • Création des rapports automatiques de logs
    • Vérification et mise à jour du référentiel de collecte de SILCA
    • Création et amelioration des parser en xml pour des logs :
    • Ciscorouter, fortinet, ciscoasa, cicopix, fortinet, window, rhlinux
    • Symantec, Cisconxos, Trendmicro.
    • Création et indexation de métadonnées
    • Configuration du POC ODBC pour la collecte des logs de base de
    • Création et mise en place des uses cases ( alertes et rapports) pour générer des incidents de sécurité:
    • données Oracle et SQL
    • Rédaction des PV de collecte
    • Rédaction des fiches reflexes
    Technologies : RSA netwitness, ESI, Linux, Windows,

    Analyste N2 chez Crédit Agricole
    Traitement et remonté des Incidents provenant des alertes déclenchées sur le périmètre :
    Antivirus Symantec et Sophos : Vague d’infection, détection Hacktool/Mimikatz
    Airwatch pour la gestion de la mobilité
    Traitement des rapports sur :
    • Les flux de données, fuite web mail,
    • IOC : Catégorisation des IOC, Ajout des IOC dans les feeds
    Redaction des bulletins hebdomadaire
    Envoie des rapports d’EPS ( Evènements par seconde)
    Technologies: RSA Netwitness, SECOPS, Linux,

  • SAVOYE SA - Ingénieur Résaux

    Ladoix-Serrigny 2016 - 2016 audit des réseaux CAN, WIFI, ETHERNET, PROFIBUS RS485, et proposition des solutions pour pallier au problèmes rencontrés dans ces réseaux. Proposition et implémentation d'une solution de monitoring

  • MyMedia Group - Assitant Ingénieur en Administration Réseaux et en Développement

    2015 - 2015 Administration et audit réseaux, brassages Réseaux et téléphoniques, développement de benchmarking de deux solutions de tracking. La première sur NodeJs en Javascript , la seconde sur Libevhtp et LIbevent en C

  • Thelligence International - Administratrice réseaux et système

    2013 - 2013 mise en place des services DNS, DHCP. Configuration d'un contrôleur de domaine secondaire sur Windows Server 2008 R2, mise place du profil itinérant, configuration du serveur d'impression,création des unités d’organisation.

  • CAMPOST ( Cameroon Postal Services) - Techicienne en maintenance Informatique

    2012 - 2012 maintenance matérielle et logicielle du parc informatique : installation et mises à jour d'antivirus, câblage réseau, dépannage des ordinateurs, mise en place d'un serveur proxy sous Debian.

Formations

  • ESIREM

    Dijon 2013 - maintenant Ingenieur

  • Institut Africain D'Informatique (IAI Cameroun) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2012 - 2013 Licence Professionnelle en systèmes et réseaux

  • Institut Africain D'Informatique (IAI Cameroun) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2012 - 2013 Licence Professionnelle

  • Institut Africain D'Informatique (IAI Cameroun) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2012 Technicienne superieure en systèmes et réseaux

Réseau