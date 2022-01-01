Retail
Léa BOBINEAU
Léa BOBINEAU
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Graphisme
Évènementiel
Community management
Relationnel
Orange Business Services IT&L@bs
- Chargée De Communication
Paris
2015 - maintenant
UV Print & Outlook coop (Malte)
- Stagiaire en graphisme
2015 - 2015
- graphisme
- travaux d'imprimerie
Fonderie du Poitou Fonte
- Chargée de communication interne
2012 - 2014
- journal interne
- rédactionnel
- graphisme
- projet événementiel en interne
Licence Professionnelle Management De La Communication (Université Jean Moulin LYON 3)
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
licence professionnelle
BTS Communication Cfsa De L'Aftec
Orléans, Cfsa De L'Aftec
2012 - 2014
BTS communication
Alexandra GARAUDE
Alexandre NOËL
Arthur COTTEVERTE
Célestine LÉONETTI
Christelle POITIERS
Coopt-Action.fr PLATEFORME COLLABORATIVE DE L'EMPLOI
Elodie DAS MERCES
Frederic TROCLET
Frédéric FRÉDÉRIC LEPAGE
Mathilde LOURADOUR
