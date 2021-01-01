Retail
Léonie SCHALK
Léonie SCHALK
Saint Denis
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Randstad
- Chargée de recrutement
Saint Denis
2016 - maintenant
Supplay intérim
- Assistante ressources humaines
Reims
2014 - maintenant
Manpower
- Assitante RH
Nanterre cedex
2009 - 2010
GROUPAMA NORD EST
- Assistante commerciale
REIMS
2007 - 2009
Formations
OMNIS
Strasbourg
2010 - 2012
Master 2
OMNIS
Strasbourg
2009 - 2010
Licence RH
CCI Chambre De Commerce Et Industrie
Strasbourg
2007 - 2009
BTS
Réseau
Aline PAUCHARD (NÉE HOFFMANN)
Aline SCANDELLA
Christelle CHASSAING
Fabrice DELCROIX
Gilles MEYER
Rose KRAEMER
Stéphane BURCKEL
Tristan NIQUET