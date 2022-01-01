Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lina GOTTI
Ajouter
Lina GOTTI
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Travail d'équipe
Développement commercial
Négociation commerciale
Recrutement
Entreprises
Silkhom
- Freelance Talent Acquisition
Lyon
2019 - maintenant
Consultante en recrutement - profils Freelance - Région Parisienne
Kelly Services
- Chargée de recrutement
Puteaux
2017 - 2019
caisse d'épargne rhône-alpes
- Chargée de clientèle
2016 - 2017
Laser Cofinoga
- Chargée de clientèle
Paris
2013 - 2016
Formations
Pigier
Grenoble
2017 - 2018
BAC+3
Pigier Performance (Grenoble)
Grenoble
2017 - 2018
BAC+3
Grenoble Ecole De Management
Grenoble
2016 - 2017
BAC+3
Spécialité banque et assurance
Lycée Marie Curie, Echirolles
Grenoble
2013 - 2015
BAC+2
Réseau
Celine JOVIN
Jacques OBADIA
Lucien SALLEI
Ludivine LENNE
Mikael NICOLAS
Pascal LEGASSE
Victor-Michel DJUINA LEUDEU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z