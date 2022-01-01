Menu

Linda BOULKOROUM

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Affinitas GmbH - eDarling - Online Marketing Manager Display

    2013 - maintenant

  • Rocket Internet - Campaign Manager / Logistic Coordinator / Community Manager

    2012 - 2012

  • ErasmusU- Cokidoo - Marketing Assistant

    2011 - 2011 Development of the web trafic, community management, SEO

  • Wat.Tv (TF1) - Web marketing Assistant

    2010 - 2011 WAT.tv is the third video player in France behind Youtube and Dailymotion.
    As marketing assistant, I was in charge of :

    Analysing the website performance : reporting and statistics
    Analysing the relevance of SEO strategy. Newsletters and occasional interventions (games, partnerships)
    Handling with visitors demands through the interface : reclamations on intellectual properties, moderation of contents

    Visit the website : http://www.wat.tv/

  • Urban Conseil - Marketing Assistant

    2007 - 2007 Urban Conseil is b-to-b real-estate company.

    I was in charge of contacting the clients by phone and e-mails and making the supports of communication (leaflets)

    Visit the website : http://www.urbanconseil.com/

  • Profil (GL Events) - Hostess

    2006 - 2011 Hostess for exhibitions, trades, sportive events and company meetings.
    Street marketing

