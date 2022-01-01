Linda BOULKOROUM

-
Affinitas GmbH - eDarling
- Online Marketing Manager Display
2013 - maintenant
-
Rocket Internet
- Campaign Manager / Logistic Coordinator / Community Manager
2012 - 2012
-
ErasmusU- Cokidoo
- Marketing Assistant
2011 - 2011
Development of the web trafic, community management, SEO
-
Wat.Tv (TF1)
- Web marketing Assistant
2010 - 2011
WAT.tv is the third video player in France behind Youtube and Dailymotion.
As marketing assistant, I was in charge of :
Analysing the website performance : reporting and statistics
Analysing the relevance of SEO strategy. Newsletters and occasional interventions (games, partnerships)
Handling with visitors demands through the interface : reclamations on intellectual properties, moderation of contents
Visit the website : http://www.wat.tv/
-
Urban Conseil
- Marketing Assistant
2007 - 2007
Urban Conseil is b-to-b real-estate company.
I was in charge of contacting the clients by phone and e-mails and making the supports of communication (leaflets)
Visit the website : http://www.urbanconseil.com/
-
Profil (GL Events)
- Hostess
2006 - 2011
Hostess for exhibitions, trades, sportive events and company meetings.
Street marketing