Linda GONNIER
Linda GONNIER
Saint-Denis
Entreprises
Caterpillar
- Coordinatrice projet RH
Saint-Denis
2015 - maintenant
Saint Gobain Autover France
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2014 - 2015
Saint Gobain Développement
- Conseillère Emploi Formation
2013 - 2014
Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France
- Gestionnaire paie et ADP
2012 - 2013
Manpower
- Attachée de recrutement
Nanterre cedex
2011 - 2012
Xerox Document Supplies
- Assistante DRH et Formation
Saint-Denis
2010 - 2011
Formations
Université Paris I - Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
2008 - 2009
ISEFAC
Paris
2007 - 2008
Réseau
Catherine LUTZ
Cecile MARQUES
Fabrice LEVEQUE
Gérard FROBERGER
Imailo RABARY
Jérôme VERSTRAETE
Odette GUENDOUZ
Robert MARQUES FERREIRA