Linda GONNIER

Saint-Denis

Entreprises

  • Caterpillar - Coordinatrice projet RH

    Saint-Denis 2015 - maintenant

  • Saint Gobain Autover France - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    2014 - 2015

  • Saint Gobain Développement - Conseillère Emploi Formation

    2013 - 2014

  • Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France - Gestionnaire paie et ADP

    2012 - 2013

  • Manpower - Attachée de recrutement

    Nanterre cedex 2011 - 2012

  • Xerox Document Supplies - Assistante DRH et Formation

    Saint-Denis 2010 - 2011

Formations

Réseau