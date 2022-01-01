Linda PUJOL

-
LP DocTech Solutions
- Consultant Freelance en rédaction technique / Freelance technical writer
2017 - maintenant
You company needs to produce a huge range of documents, including user guides, online helps, procedures, project-related documents or instructions on the use of equipment ?
You're looking for a solution to organize your information through content management tools to produce more deliverables with less effort and expense?
Technical writer with +15 years of experience in international companies, I’m specialized in writing end-user documentation, online help manuals for products and software applications.
I've formed LP DocTech Solutions to work as an independent contractor and bring you diverse skills, expertise and high quality services:
- Extensive experience in producing all types of technical documents including, but not limited to:
+ User guides
+ Online help
+ Operator manuals and installation guides
+ Training materials
+ System design documents and assembly manuals
- Active role in product/software usability, testing and user experience,
- Design skills and appreciation for graphics, formatting as well as illustrations
- Management of document versions (updates, change requests, fault reports...)
Focused on customer satisfaction and building long term relationships with your company, LP DocTech Solutions provides you with flexibility. No need to comit yourself to a long-term relationship with a permanent employee.
We can work out an agreement that meets your needs, whether it is on a per project, contract, or long term basis.
For further information, please contact me: lpdoctechsolutions@gmail.com
General Electric
- Rédacteur technique / Technical Writer (consultant)
Paris
2016 - maintenant
R&D Department, working on multiple DS Agile systems:
- End-user technical documentation for operators and system integrators.
- Writing and illustrating technical documentation related to DS Agile system and sub-systems (configurator, HMI operating system, industrial switches...Documentation includes configuration guides, operating and installation instructions, context-sensitive online help.
- Ensuring up to date documents and drawings to be issued.
- Resolving documents issues (JIRA / Confluence), review final documentation for acceptance and distribution to End User.
Schneider Electric
- Document Controler (consultant)
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - 2013
Document Control on Oil & Gas, Industry, Utilities and Export projects, from execution of Engineering Consultancy, Basic Design to Installation and Commissioning:
- Ensure up to date lists of drawings and documents to be issued.
- Ensure archiving in accordance with the Electronic Project Content Management System.
- Issue weekly overdue/status reports related to documents/drawings and carry out follow-up action as required.
- Resolve documents issues related to quality, review final project documentation for acceptance and distribution to End User.
- Prepare document distribution with transmittals and maintain precise, auditable records.
Schneider Electric
- Rédacteur technique / Technical Wirter
Rueil Malmaison
2011 - 2016
R&D Department, working on multiple projects simultaneously:
- Writing and illustrating technical documentation related to MiCOM C264 configuration tools (IED and Gateway), protection relays (such as Easergy Pro; Configuration toolsuit for the new SE Fusion protection devices), Cyber-Security management tool, HMI operating system, in html and word format.
- End-user technical documentation for operators and system integrators.
- Documentation includes configuration guides, operating and installation instructions, context-sensitive online help.
Engineering Efficiency Department, working on multiple projects simultaneously:
- Promote internal engineering tools: video trailer for current and upcoming releases, implementation of newsletters, wiki, create training courses and organize training sessions...).
Ubisoft
- Rédacteur Technique/Technical Writer
Montreuil
2009 - 2011
Sous la responsabilité des Chefs de Projets:
- Documentation - en anglais - des nouvelles fonctionnalités développées et intégrées dans le moteur utilisé en interne par l’ensemble des équipes (graphisme, animation, développeurs...) impliquées dans la conception de jeux vidéos tels que Les lapins crétins, Red Steel...
- Travail à partir de documents produits par les développeurs
- Actualisation et homogénéisation du contenu des pages d'aide (.html),
- Traductions diverses Français-anglais
- Writing and illustrating technical documentation on video game engine LyN (embedded html / chm format)
- End-user technical documentation and tutorials about LyN engine for engineers and artists.
LyN engine was developed by Ubisoft Montpellier to effectively scale on both old-gen and newer-generation hardware. The first game released featuring this engine was Rabbids Go Home and many other games used this engine after (Red Steel 2, Raving Rabbids: Travel in Time....)
SmartFocus
- Rédacteur Technique / Technical Writer (French, English, Spanish)
Clichy
2001 - 2008
Rédaction, conception et traduction de documents destinés aux utilisateurs finaux dans un contexte international: hiérarchie anglaise, équipe commerciale Hollandaise, équipe de développement franco-britannique, utilisateurs dans le monde entier.
Langue unique de communication: l'anglais (langue de travail depuis de nombreuses années) et de manière ponctuelle, l’espagnol.
Rédaction - Conception et Maintenance
- Rédaction et refonte de la documentation utilisateur existante (User Guide, Reference Guide ...);
- Organisation de contenus sous format HTML et dans différents livres CHM;
- Conception de manuels d'aide en ligne pour application, de supports de formation (paramétrage de la base de données de démonstration et réalisation de tutorials multilingues);
- Gestion de l'archivage des documents utilisateurs sur le réseau;
Traduction multilingue professionnelle
- Traduction écrite de divers documents et supports Français - Anglais - Espagnol;
- Domaine de traduction : informatique, marketing
Communication - Marketing
- Travail collaboratif avec le département marketing, (traduction de communiqués de presse, newsletters, lettres d'invitation, brochures commerciales, ...);
Outils informatiques utilisés:
- Aide en ligne: Robohelp, ForeHelp,
- Conception de livres chm : HTML Help Workshop
- Bureautique : Word et Pack MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint, ...),
- Mise en page : Acrobat, Frontpage, Publisher,
- Graphisme : Photoshop,
- Writing and illustrating technical documentation on Enterprise Marketing Management softwares (user guide, reference guide, troubleshooting guide..), with context-sensitive help (embedded html / chm),
- Designing manuals and training materials in multiple languages, configuration of demo databases,
- Working in close collaboration with Marketing Department to design press release, newsletters, commercials...
Users of smartFOCUS’s solutions are AAA, ABN AMRO, AC Nielsen, Avis Europe, Carrefour, France Telecom, Hilton International and News International.
AIMS-Software
- Documentation assistant
1999 - 2001
Documentation Assistant at AIMS-Software (Nîmes)
- Updating existing user documentation in parallel with software development process,
- Reformatting existing documentation into brand new and modern standard,
- Designing of manuals and training materials in multiple languages,
- Maintaining documentation records,