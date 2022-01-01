Linda SALIM

Mes compétences :
Import-export
Customer-focused
Statistics
Sales & Marketing
Decoration
Entreprises
Casamance, Inc - Texdecor
- USA Sales Coordinator
2010 - maintenantDevelop and maintain a high-quality customer service for the target market (interior designers). Coordinate the launch of collections (fabrics and wallpapers) and the opening of new showroom agents. Analyse sales figures and turnover distribution.
Lunatic Construction SAS
- Commerciale B2B
2008 - 2010Manage the client portfolio (distributors, retailers, interior designers, events companies). Create sales and marketing tools to generate a regular turnover. Organize the sales administration department. Participate to international design fairs (Maison & Objet, Paris - Index, Dubai)
Space Lighting
- Assistante Commerciale
2007 - 2008Manage the retailers network in North America. Coordinate the launch of luxurious European lighting and decoration brands. Monitor orders, stock level and importations from Europe. Generate sales in setting up newsletters and direct-mails. Liven up the website.