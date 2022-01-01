Menu

Linda SALIM

LAMBERSART

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lambersart

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Import-export
Customer-focused
Statistics
Sales & Marketing
Decoration

Entreprises

  • Casamance, Inc - Texdecor - USA Sales Coordinator

    2010 - maintenant Develop and maintain a high-quality customer service for the target market (interior designers). Coordinate the launch of collections (fabrics and wallpapers) and the opening of new showroom agents. Analyse sales figures and turnover distribution.

  • Lunatic Construction SAS - Commerciale B2B

    2008 - 2010 Manage the client portfolio (distributors, retailers, interior designers, events companies). Create sales and marketing tools to generate a regular turnover. Organize the sales administration department. Participate to international design fairs (Maison & Objet, Paris - Index, Dubai)

  • Space Lighting - Assistante Commerciale

    2007 - 2008 Manage the retailers network in North America. Coordinate the launch of luxurious European lighting and decoration brands. Monitor orders, stock level and importations from Europe. Generate sales in setting up newsletters and direct-mails. Liven up the website.

Formations

Réseau