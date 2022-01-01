Retail
Linda ZIANE
Linda ZIANE
Puteaux
En résumé
Entreprises
Allianz
- Souscriptrice à l'international - assurances collectives
Puteaux
2011 - maintenant
Axa France
- Souscriptrice en assurances collectives
Nanterre
2009 - 2011
Formations
Ecole Nationale D’Assurances ENASS
La Defense
2009 - 2011
en alternance
Assurance
Alexandra PATRY
Charaf David CHALAOUI
Fédération Française DE L'ASSURANCE
Joëlle GIRARDIN (CHAN)
Laura GUINOT
Olivier DE LAGARDE
Poposki NATHALIE
Sophie WINTER
Thierry ROUSSIGNOL
Zehra ABBAS