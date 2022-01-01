Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Lindsey SCHERPEREEL
Lindsey SCHERPEREEL
ILE DE LA RÉUNION
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Marketing
Communication
Développement commercial
Entreprises
Stanley
- Agent Commercial
maintenant
Agent commercial exclusif Stanley pour les secteurs Réunion - Mayotte
Stanley France
- Assistante marketing
2004 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Issy Les Moulineaux
2004 - 2005
COMMUNICATION
Université De La Réunion (Saint Denis)
Saint Denis
2000 - 2003
Lettres Modernes
A. LONGCHAMBON
Alexander PFAB
Aleyrangue THIERRY
Cp PINEAU
Jérôme DUPONT
Karim CHAYEM
Thierry AH-TIANE
Thierry DACRUZ
Vincent THOMAZO