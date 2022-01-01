Lindy ZOUTENDYK

In 1999, I started French Translation Services, the first agency in South Africa to specialize in French-English document translation. Our client database now includes clients located around the globe who benefit from our constant dedication to quality, the professionalism of our sevice, our competitive rates and the advantage of time zones. Our translators have been carefully selected over the years and are all qualified professionals with extensive experience in a vast range of translation fields.



