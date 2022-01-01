Menu

Lindy ZOUTENDYK

CAPE TOWN

En résumé

In 1999, I started French Translation Services, the first agency in South Africa to specialize in French-English document translation. Our client database now includes clients located around the globe who benefit from our constant dedication to quality, the professionalism of our sevice, our competitive rates and the advantage of time zones. Our translators have been carefully selected over the years and are all qualified professionals with extensive experience in a vast range of translation fields.

Entreprises

  • French Translation Services - Owner

    1999 - 2015 As the owner of French Translation Services, I source clients from around the globe for whom we perform translation services. I have a pool of approximately 15 translators, who are either native speakers of English, or of French. Translation projects are matched to the most suitable translator, the document is then independently proofread before being submitted to the client. I am also one of the translators and work from French into English.
    During the past 15 years, we have built up a client base in excess of 100 clients for whom we regularly perform translation services.

Formations

  • University Of Stellenbosch (Stellenbosch)

    Stellenbosch 1989 - 1992 French, Political Science

    Faculty of Arts

