Line DENAT

After a study mechanical engineering at INSA Rouen (Fr) and TU Kaiserslauter (Ger) I had the chance to make 2 training periods by BMW in München in mechanical simulation field. Then I spent 4 years in an aeronautical lab in Paris region, working on combustion simulation. Application was a small gas-turbine and commbustor should be not bigger that 3 cubic centimeters. At the term of my contract I decided to seize the opportunity to work again on the other side of the border, in Stuttgart this time. Through a contractor company, I could work on 3 different projects in Bosch constellation: first as function designer for BEG, then as validation tester and finally in system design, position I kept until I changed to be directly emplyed by Bosch. After 6 years spent in the automobile industry I reoriented myself to a more human environment, beginning a 3 year formation to become physiotherapist. I did training periods in geriatric, orthopaedic and neurologic environment.



Mes compétences :

Aéroacoustique

Aérodynamique

Aéronautique

Automobile

CATIAV5

Construction

Construction mécanique

Energétique

Expérimentations

FLUENT

Mécanique

Mécanique des fluides

Modélisation

PIV

Simulations

Simulations numériques

Thermodynamique