Line DENAT

After a study mechanical engineering at INSA Rouen (Fr) and TU Kaiserslauter (Ger) I had the chance to make 2 training periods by BMW in München in mechanical simulation field. Then I spent 4 years in an aeronautical lab in Paris region, working on combustion simulation. Application was a small gas-turbine and commbustor should be not bigger that 3 cubic centimeters. At the term of my contract I decided to seize the opportunity to work again on the other side of the border, in Stuttgart this time. Through a contractor company, I could work on 3 different projects in Bosch constellation: first as function designer for BEG, then as validation tester and finally in system design, position I kept until I changed to be directly emplyed by Bosch. After 6 years spent in the automobile industry I reoriented myself to a more human environment, beginning a 3 year formation to become physiotherapist. I did training periods in geriatric, orthopaedic and neurologic environment.

Mes compétences :
Aéroacoustique
Aérodynamique
Aéronautique
Automobile
CATIAV5
Construction
Construction mécanique
Energétique
Expérimentations
FLUENT
Mécanique
Mécanique des fluides
Modélisation
PIV
Simulations
Simulations numériques
Thermodynamique

  • Robert Bosch Gmbh - Conception de systèmes de software embarqués pour l'industrie automobile

    Saint Ouen Cedex 2015 - 2018 Ma mission consiste à analyser les requêtes venant du client (Ford) et à les traiter en accord avec la plateforme de développement et l'équipe d'intégration. Elle repose donc sur une grande partie de relations avec le client mais aussi les fournisseurs, d'activités de planning et de suivi.

  • Altran France - Consultante Altran EST - Ingénieur développement et test software pour le contrôle moteur

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2014 Au cours de 3 missions effectuées dans le groupe Bosch dans la région de Stuttgart (Allemagne)
    1) Développement de fonctions de contrôle moteur chez Bosch Engineering (BEG) pour Bugatti et Scania
    -codage C
    -utilisation du logiciel Ascet
    -test: vérification de l'application des demandes clients, validation du code, tests fonctionnel (sur LabCar)
    -integration dans des paquets fonctionnels avec respect des procédures Bosch

    2) Test de validations chez Bosch-Diesel and Gazoline Systems (DGS) pour Fiat
    -mesures sur simulateurs appelés LabCar (technologies open loop et PT) et véhicules prorotypes avec le logiciel INCA
    -analyses des résultats avec MDA
    -rédaction de rapports, suivi des projets, gestion des ressources de l'équipe test.

    3) Conception système chez Bosch DGS pour Ford
    -analyse des requêtes clients
    -planning et suivi avec la plateforme et les équipes d'intégration

  • ONERA - Assistante de recherche

    Palaiseau 2007 - 2012 Sujet d'étude : Stabilisation d’une flamme d’hydrocarbure dans une chambre miniature.

    - Réalisation d’une nouvelle géométrie de chambre de combustion en accord avec le cahier des charges de la micro turbine ONERA : dimensionnement, suivi de la fabrication
    - Simulations numériques turbulentes réactives 2D et 3D (code CEDRE développé à l'ONERA)
    - Expérimentations : montage et instrumentation, participation aux campagnes d’essai (PIV et caméra rapide filtrée), dépouillement et confrontation des résultats.
    - Rédaction d'un article scientifique

  • BMW - Stagiaire Ingénieur

    Munich 2007 - 2007 Modélisation 0D de moteurs essence 6 cylindres en ligne turbo-compressés pour anticiper les performances suivant les caractétistique des turbocompresseurs.
    - Modélisation 0D (en code VBA pour Excel) du moteur complet avec intégration de données expérimentales
    - Lecture de cartographies turbocompresseur
    - Rédaction d’une notice pour l’utilisation et l’élargissement à d’autres types de moteur ou de turbocompresseurs.

  • BMW - Assistante

    Munich 2006 - 2006 - Constructions mécaniques avec Pro-Engineer : modification d’un poste de la chaîne d’assemblage suite à la mise en production d’un nouveau moteur R6, modélisation de la surface 3D des pistons…
    - Participation aux activités de l’atelier de montage
    - Construction d’une base de données commune à toute l’équipe pour le suivi de projets.

    Objectifs : participer aux différents projets de l’équipe

  • Airbus - Stagiaire Ouvrier

    Blagnac 2003 - 2003 Découverte du monde du travail par le biais de la gestion de la ligne de produits ATR au sein du pôle ATHOS.

  • Do Physio Schule (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2018 - maintenant Very direct approach of the physiotherapy with lots of opportunities to practice

  • Technische Universität Kaiserslautern (Kaiserslautern)

    Kaiserslautern 2004 - 2007 Energietechnik - Kraftmaschinen

    Double diplôme avec l'INSA de Rouen

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Rouen)

    Rouen 2002 - 2007 Moteurs

    Double-diplôme avec l'université technique de Kaiserslautern (Allemagne)

