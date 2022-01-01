Menu

Line HOFFERT

BISCHHEIM

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Schiltigheim

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Axima Réfrigération - Experte Contrats Nationaux

    BISCHHEIM 2010 - maintenant

  • GPV FRANCE - Gestionnaire Clients

    2009 - 2010

  • EDF Energy - Assistante de Direction

    Paris 2008 - 2009

  • Adidas - Gestionnaire Clients

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • OMNIS (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2003 - 2005

Réseau