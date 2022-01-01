Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Line HOFFERT
Ajouter
Line HOFFERT
BISCHHEIM
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Schiltigheim
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Axima Réfrigération
- Experte Contrats Nationaux
BISCHHEIM
2010 - maintenant
GPV FRANCE
- Gestionnaire Clients
2009 - 2010
EDF Energy
- Assistante de Direction
Paris
2008 - 2009
Adidas
- Gestionnaire Clients
Strasbourg
2007 - 2007
Formations
OMNIS (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Anne MASSON
Anthony GARCIA
Audrey DEVANNE
Maitre Prunille (Casseneuil)
Clément NEYER
Dagmar SABATIER
France GEL
Jean Marie LE PONCIN
Rébecca METZGER
Romain HOSTACHE