Line LARRIVAUD

-
Schlumberger
- VIE - HR Process Analyst
Paris
2013 - maintenant
HR Process Analyst within the HR Processes and Systems team in Dubai RSC.
Supporting SAP Champions and HR applications for Middle East and Asia.
-
Airbus Operations SAS
- Internship - Assistant HRBP FAL A320
2013 - 2013
Implementation of a dashboard for human resources activity in the programmes perimeter. Definition of the relevance of information and KPIs contained in the file and proposition of a dynamic layout. This dashboard is used to give visibility to managers for all HR dossiers (skills / career management / resources etc.). It is used as a tool to steer HR performance in the sector.
Support the Human Resources Business Partners in their daily tasks and people development (drive strategic and operational HR related issues, performance management, recruitment and mobility follow-up, participation in annual HR campaigns such as individual raises, promotions and training).
-
EADS
- Recruiter for Airbus Trainees
Blagnac
2011 - 2012
Gap year Internship
Recruitment of students by creating candidate pre-selection shortlists for Airbus internships positions:
Analyze applications, sourcing of applicants, first contact interview, candidate management.
Knowledge of profiles coming from Engineering, IT, Legal, Finance and Human Resources.
Represented EADS beside Airbus managers and its Internship offices.
Prepared and participated to events and career fairs.
Cross-functional activities: lean management, trainees follow-up and analysis of statistics database.