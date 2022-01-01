Linh NGUYEN

I works at Harvey Nash as Junior Team leader. I want to become the Operation manager after 1 year when i get the Master degree in 2014.
Harvey Nash
- Junior Team Leader
2013 - maintenant• Manage a team to provide services to the Clients
• Carry out the tasks based on the project requirements
• Attend all special trainings and assist in re-training if necessary
• Check operators’ attendance and performance to make sure the productivity
• Keep the Team informed/updated with daily requirements from the Clients
• Take part in the QA process to ensure the quality of the Team
• Give any support on soft/hard skills in order to ensure the highest data entry accuracy
• Ensure the monthly production target of the team as well as individual. If the target is not reached, identify the reasons and design improvement plan to help the individual/ team improve in the next months.
• Help the Team with system problem, collaborate with IT Team for solving the problem
• Provide any reports, both periodic and on-need basis as requested
• Perform other tasks related to the project as assigned by the management
Harvey Nash
- Data Analyst
2013 - 2013
Officience
- Team Leader
Ho Chi Minh City2012 - 2013- Assign task to team member to assure smooth operation of the project
- Communicate with customers
- Design process of projects for Business Unit base on the information of customers
Officience
- Data Analyst
Ho Chi Minh City2011 - 2012- Create, enrich and update database assigned by team leader
- Participate to the setting up and improvement of working process
Officience
- Data Operator - Part time
Ho Chi Minh City2010 - 2011- Contact with Project manager at Officience to analyze requirements of project
- Build and lead team of freelancers to answer/work on the defined requirements of projects
Herbalife
- Health Counselor - Part-time
2010 - 2010- Introduce and sell the product
- Take care and counsel clients
- Organize groups to find customers
Formations
Poles Universitaires Francais - Vietnam National University (Ho Chi Minh)
Ho Chi Minh2011 - 2012Master of Business Administration
Business Administration - 25% scholarship on tuition fee in Master 2 ( 3rd ranked in Master 1)
Poles Universitaires Francais - Vietnam National University (Ho Chi Minh)