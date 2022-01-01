Menu

Linh NGUYEN

HO CHI MINH CITY

I works at Harvey Nash as Junior Team leader. I want to become the Operation manager after 1 year when i get the Master degree in 2014.

Consulting

  • Harvey Nash - Junior Team Leader

    2013 - maintenant • Manage a team to provide services to the Clients
    • Carry out the tasks based on the project requirements
    • Attend all special trainings and assist in re-training if necessary
    • Check operators’ attendance and performance to make sure the productivity
    • Keep the Team informed/updated with daily requirements from the Clients
    • Take part in the QA process to ensure the quality of the Team
    • Give any support on soft/hard skills in order to ensure the highest data entry accuracy
    • Ensure the monthly production target of the team as well as individual. If the target is not reached, identify the reasons and design improvement plan to help the individual/ team improve in the next months.
    • Help the Team with system problem, collaborate with IT Team for solving the problem
    • Provide any reports, both periodic and on-need basis as requested
    • Perform other tasks related to the project as assigned by the management

  • Harvey Nash - Data Analyst

    2013 - 2013

  • Officience - Team Leader

    Ho Chi Minh City 2012 - 2013 - Assign task to team member to assure smooth operation of the project
    - Communicate with customers
    - Design process of projects for Business Unit base on the information of customers

  • Officience - Data Analyst

    Ho Chi Minh City 2011 - 2012 - Create, enrich and update database assigned by team leader
    - Participate to the setting up and improvement of working process

  • Officience - Data Operator - Part time

    Ho Chi Minh City 2010 - 2011 - Contact with Project manager at Officience to analyze requirements of project
    - Build and lead team of freelancers to answer/work on the defined requirements of projects

  • Herbalife - Health Counselor - Part-time

    2010 - 2010 - Introduce and sell the product
    - Take care and counsel clients
    - Organize groups to find customers

  • Poles Universitaires Francais - Vietnam National University (Ho Chi Minh)

    Ho Chi Minh 2011 - 2012 Master of Business Administration

    Business Administration - 25% scholarship on tuition fee in Master 2 ( 3rd ranked in Master 1)

  • Poles Universitaires Francais - Vietnam National University (Ho Chi Minh)

    Ho Chi Minh 2008 - 2011 Bachelor's Degree

    Economics and Business management

