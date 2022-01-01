Lionel AGOSTINI

2008 - maintenantResponsible for recruiting and team development within France North and Benelux.
Management of a team of approximately 5 to 7 sales representatives on multiple sales campaigns.
High experience in selling complex enterprise software solutions and services to large and strategic accounts.
Relationship management with key executives.
PTC (Nasdaq: PMTC) provides leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software solutions to more than 42,000 companies worldwide. PTC customers include many of the world's most innovative manufacturing companies in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics & high technology, industrial equipment and medical products industries. PTC is included in the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices. For more information on PTC, please visit http://www.ptc.com
2002 - 2008Large accounts management : contracts negociation, large PLM projects implementation, internal worldwide team & partners animation (ALSTOM)
PLM opportunities development : how to conduct a sales process from the idea to the implementation. Qualify the corporate objective, develop the opportunity, raise champions, gain the Executive sponsor commitment, build the value proposal, negociate, close and implement.