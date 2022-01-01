Menu

Lionel AGOSTINI

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Management

Entreprises

  • Parametric technology Corp (PTC) - Sales Director

    2008 - maintenant Responsible for recruiting and team development within France North and Benelux.
    Management of a team of approximately 5 to 7 sales representatives on multiple sales campaigns.
    High experience in selling complex enterprise software solutions and services to large and strategic accounts.
    Relationship management with key executives.

    PTC (Nasdaq: PMTC) provides leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software solutions to more than 42,000 companies worldwide. PTC customers include many of the world's most innovative manufacturing companies in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics & high technology, industrial equipment and medical products industries. PTC is included in the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 indices. For more information on PTC, please visit http://www.ptc.com

  • Parametric technology Corp (PTC) - Strategic Account Manager

    2002 - 2008 Large accounts management : contracts negociation, large PLM projects implementation, internal worldwide team & partners animation (ALSTOM)

    PLM opportunities development : how to conduct a sales process from the idea to the implementation. Qualify the corporate objective, develop the opportunity, raise champions, gain the Executive sponsor commitment, build the value proposal, negociate, close and implement.

Formations

Réseau