Lionel BADAROUS

Lyon

  • Merial - Head of Bio transfer International Operations

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant

  • Merial - Project support manager

    Lyon 2013 - 2014

  • BOTSWANA VACCINE INSTITUTE - Responsable technique

    2010 - 2013

  • BOTSWANA VACCINE INSTITUTE - Support technique et projet

    2008 - 2010

  • Merial - Responsable MSFP secteur liquide

    Lyon 2001 - 2008

  • MERIAL - Responsable Assurance Qualité

    Lyon 1999 - 2001

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Assistant validation Contre Qualité

    Lyon 1998 - 1999

