Lionel BADAROUS
Ajouter
Lionel BADAROUS
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Merial
- Head of Bio transfer International Operations
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Merial
- Project support manager
Lyon
2013 - 2014
BOTSWANA VACCINE INSTITUTE
- Responsable technique
2010 - 2013
BOTSWANA VACCINE INSTITUTE
- Support technique et projet
2008 - 2010
Merial
- Responsable MSFP secteur liquide
Lyon
2001 - 2008
MERIAL
- Responsable Assurance Qualité
Lyon
1999 - 2001
Sanofi Pasteur
- Assistant validation Contre Qualité
Lyon
1998 - 1999
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Lyon
1997 - 1998
dess Pharmacie industrielle
Microbiologie
Réseau
Alain LAMAMY
Cécile MAURIN
Fabrice CATTANT
François VANHERSECKE
Gaëlle ANDRE
Julien FREMIOT
Lydia L.G
Sébastien ROUX
Lmi Recrutement & Associes (Lyon)
Stessie REINE-ADELAÏDE