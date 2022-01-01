Lionel BARBE

I'm conducting research about participative online media and collaborative knowledge at Paris West University (specifically the Wikipedia case). I am co-director of the collection "Intelligences numériques"​ at Paris West university press with Louise Merzeau. I also work with Creative Valley incubator as digital strategist. I am part of the creativevalley@labucherie team project, we are in final of "Réinventer Paris" competiton for innovative urban projects.





