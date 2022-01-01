Menu

Lionel BENILLOUCHE

SAINT MARTIN D’HERES

En résumé

I would be very grateful if you kindly consider my profile for any available position or any other opportunities in your group.
As a problem solver and goal achiever, I give you my words that I will use all my knowledges, experiences and skills to contribute to the business development of the company, I will be proactive, taking initiative and work closely with the other team player working with me.
Please give me the opportunity to convince you that I can fit your staff and show you my potential, my motivation and the commitment that I am ready to give to my work.

Please , do not hesitate to contact me for further information about my application.
Best Regards

Lionel benillouche

Mes compétences :
Advertising
Business
Business strategy
Design
Design packaging
Editing
Marketing
online marketing
Packaging
Product design
Strategy
Strategy marketing
Web
Web content
Web design

Entreprises

  • SEVERAL COMPANIES - PRODUCTION/OPERATIONS MANAGER

    maintenant August 2009-December 2009: Financial & Patrimonial Advisor Assistant
    ACT PERFORMANCE (FINANCIAL & INVESTMENTS CONSULTING), Montbonnot St Martin, FRANCE.
    Executive assistance in customer service, monitoring the customer database
    Optimization and improvement of the internal communication tools
    Online Marketing strategy to develop the new real state service

    Apr 2009- July 2009: Freelance Online Marketing consultant, Los Angeles, USA
    Web project development
    Online Marketing strategy
    S.E.O. recommendations to improve online ranking and visibility

    Jan 2009- Apr 2009: Product Manager
    David Mann dba E-ROAD (the 100% “Green” Bike), Los Angeles, USA
    Product Marketing: product design, ads campaigns, logos and image
    Creating and Editing of the web content and design
    P.R. with the supplier based in China: USA’s exclusive distribution agreement negotiation

    Apr 2008- Dec 2008: Production Manager in Fashion industry
    Red & Blue LLC dba Ed Hardy & Christian Audigier Denim, Los Angeles, USA
    Production planning and coordination
    Editing and consolidation of all USA orders by style and fabrics
    Quality control in the company’s factories in Hong-Kong and China

    Nov 2003-Mar 2008: Europe Operations Manager in Fashion industry
    R&D SURPLUS LLC dba DA-NANG, STITCH’S
    Distributors and European agents communication and follow up
    Editing and confirmation of big accounts orders: proofing based on production plan
    Logistics and shipping dispatch at Belspeed: Distribution center in Belgium

    Sept 2002-Oct 2003: Production coordinator in Fashion industry
    AZTECA - UAV - REVATEX, Los Angeles, USA
    Samples development, fitting and production planning
    Private Label production strategy, costs & margins analysis
    Quality control in the company factory, Puebla, Mexico

Formations

Réseau