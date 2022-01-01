Lionel BLAMPAIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
Build from scratch an effective & agile worldwide R&D purchasing team of 20
Develop and lead local & remote purchasing teams of 50 including all purchasing streams (cogs and non cogs)
Selling activities, persuasion skills
Ability to multitask and re-prioritize
Capability to influence, drive change and be extremely diplomatic
Global mindset and intercultural awareness, capability to understand specificities of each site / customers
Mastery of best in class strategic sourcing method & tools
Drive and enhance key external partner’s relationship
Engagement and partnering with key internal stakeholders
Beat competitions and desire to go beyond expectations
Constantly thinking about new and innovative solutions and approaches to deliver real added value for the company