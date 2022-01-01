Lionel BLIN

-
Alexander Dennis
- Lead Engineer
2016 - maintenant
-
Bentley Motors Ltd
- Thermal System Project Manager
2008 - 2015
• Project management following PEP (Product Emergence Process), including business plan, budget follow up, design development, DFMEA, BID specification, Design Release and validation, and builds support for HVAC and Cooling systems
• Part of suppliers nomination process & suppliers’ follow up
• Improvement of an HVAC system to get better cool down performance while decreasing CO2 emissions
• Expertise in thermodynamics (e.g. Internal Heat eXchanger in HVAC system) and fluid mechanics (e.g. engine cooling, transmission cooling & heating, etc.)
• Study of the system impact and implementation of a new AC refrigerant (HFO-1234YF)
-
THULE Automotive Ltd
- Project Manager
2007 - 2008
• Customer interface on the A58 project (Citroen C3 Picasso) - longitudinal roof bars
• Project follow-up (business plan, budget follow up, design development, DFMEA, prototypes management, validation setup & follow-up, calculations - static loads & screwed assemblies)
• Project quality (Q3P – PSA Quality assurance)
• Industrialization (PFMEA, tools & jigs development, PAP) & suppliers’ follow-up
• Definition and validation of the screwed assemblies on various projects (using CETIM Cobra)
• Answer to Renault & PSA RFQs
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONIC
- Advanced Manufacturing Engineer
Colombes
2005 - 2007
• Industrialization management of a BMS (Battery Sensor Management) for BMW, DC. Trucks and for hybrid vehicle according to PLUS (Product Launch System), in collaboration with Kromberg & Schubert and Varta
• Process quote, industrialization timing plane, prototypes management, Process FMEA, Ergonomics, Johnson Controls Manufacturing System, etc)
• SOP management of a TPMS (Tyre Presses System Monitoring) for PSA according to PLUS (Product Launch System)
• Manufacturing quote for RFQ - Industrialization (quote, development timing plane, etc)
• Definition of a manufacturing quote template for Europe
-
RENAULT Le Mans
- Chef de Projet
Boulogne-Billancourt
2003 - 2005
• Réponse aux appels d’offres (définition technique, validation par calcul FEM).
• Définition et suivi des prototypes & essais.
• Définition et suivi du planning des projets X11.
• Interface client (Nissan UK + Japon) / Renault.
• Gestion de projet (étude économique, gestion des prototypes, définition et suivi de la validation des trains arrières, calcul FEA & tests, suivi des procédures Qualité - ANPQP).
• Industrialisation (relais Product / Process).
• Jalons projet: SOP Nissan Micra Sport, préséries Micra Cabriolet, prototypes Note
• Connaissance en emboutissage et soudure MIG.
• Encadrement: 1 concepteur et 1 ingénieur calcul.