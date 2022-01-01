Menu

Lionel BLIN

ROYAUME UNI

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alexander Dennis - Lead Engineer

    2016 - maintenant

  • Bentley Motors Ltd - Thermal System Project Manager

    2008 - 2015 • Project management following PEP (Product Emergence Process), including business plan, budget follow up, design development, DFMEA, BID specification, Design Release and validation, and builds support for HVAC and Cooling systems
    • Part of suppliers nomination process & suppliers’ follow up
    • Improvement of an HVAC system to get better cool down performance while decreasing CO2 emissions
    • Expertise in thermodynamics (e.g. Internal Heat eXchanger in HVAC system) and fluid mechanics (e.g. engine cooling, transmission cooling & heating, etc.)
    • Study of the system impact and implementation of a new AC refrigerant (HFO-1234YF)

  • THULE Automotive Ltd - Project Manager

    2007 - 2008 • Customer interface on the A58 project (Citroen C3 Picasso) - longitudinal roof bars
    • Project follow-up (business plan, budget follow up, design development, DFMEA, prototypes management, validation setup & follow-up, calculations - static loads & screwed assemblies)
    • Project quality (Q3P – PSA Quality assurance)
    • Industrialization (PFMEA, tools & jigs development, PAP) & suppliers’ follow-up
    • Definition and validation of the screwed assemblies on various projects (using CETIM Cobra)
    • Answer to Renault & PSA RFQs

  • JOHNSON CONTROLS AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONIC - Advanced Manufacturing Engineer

    Colombes 2005 - 2007 • Industrialization management of a BMS (Battery Sensor Management) for BMW, DC. Trucks and for hybrid vehicle according to PLUS (Product Launch System), in collaboration with Kromberg & Schubert and Varta
    • Process quote, industrialization timing plane, prototypes management, Process FMEA, Ergonomics, Johnson Controls Manufacturing System, etc)
    • SOP management of a TPMS (Tyre Presses System Monitoring) for PSA according to PLUS (Product Launch System)
    • Manufacturing quote for RFQ - Industrialization (quote, development timing plane, etc)
    • Definition of a manufacturing quote template for Europe

  • RENAULT Le Mans - Chef de Projet

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2003 - 2005 • Réponse aux appels d’offres (définition technique, validation par calcul FEM).
    • Définition et suivi des prototypes & essais.
    • Définition et suivi du planning des projets X11.
    • Interface client (Nissan UK + Japon) / Renault.
    • Gestion de projet (étude économique, gestion des prototypes, définition et suivi de la validation des trains arrières, calcul FEA & tests, suivi des procédures Qualité - ANPQP).
    • Industrialisation (relais Product / Process).
    • Jalons projet: SOP Nissan Micra Sport, préséries Micra Cabriolet, prototypes Note
    • Connaissance en emboutissage et soudure MIG.
    • Encadrement: 1 concepteur et 1 ingénieur calcul.

Formations

Réseau