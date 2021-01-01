Menu

Lisa DAULLE

BOULOGNE

En résumé

DIGITAL NOMAD MOTION DESIGNER

Je réalise la conception et direction artistique de contenus graphiques et visuels en passant par le motion design et le vjing.

Un projet en tête ? Envie d'échanger ? Prendre un café ? (virtuel, promis)

Mail : imakethingsmovestudio@gmail.com
IG : @i.makethingsmove
-------------------

I realize the conception and artistic direction of graphic and visual contents through motion design and vjing.


A project in mind? Feel like exchanging? Have a coffee? (virtual, promised)

Mail: imakethingsmovestudio@gmail.com
IG : @i.makethingsmove


https://calendly.com/i-makethingsmove

Entreprises

  • Groupe Tf1 - Assistante Directrice Artistique/Motion Designer

    BOULOGNE 2019 - maintenant

  • Deloitte - Motion Designer

    Puteaux 2018 - 2019

  • Havas Digital - Assistante Motion Designer

    PUTEAUX 2018 - 2018

Formations

Réseau