Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Lise HAUPAIS
Ajouter
Lise HAUPAIS
NOUMÉA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Entreprises
Bongrain Soparing - Cheese Ingredients
- Assistante Commerciale
2011 - maintenant
Ducos Quincaillerie
- Assistante import
2009 - 2010
Lactalis logistique
- Ingénieur logistique
Laval
2007 - 2009
Formations
Ecole De Gestion Et De Commerce
Saint Lô
2006 - 2007
Responsable Logistique
Réseau
Aloysia AYO
Aurélien FOURNET
Bertrand LECARPENTIER
Céline DOUX
Charlotte CALIOT (BARA)
Dugueperoux FABRICE
Fabien SANCHEZ
Gilles SIMON
Pascal DEVAUX
Suzy LAURET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z