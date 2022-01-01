Loic ACOSTA

-
Brightside Travel LTD
- Managing Director
Direction générale | Edimbourg
2021 - maintenant
Brightside Travel is a DMC for UK, IRELAND and Indonesia for FIT and groups.
Sales :
- prospecting, networking and competing in order to win new businesses in Canada, USA, French, Benelux and Switzerland markets
- Project Manager on existing client portfolio B to B (Tour operator, Travel Agency, Coach Operator, online company)
- producing, quoting and selling tailor made programs from short city breaks to long guided tours.
- selling tours to international clients.
- selling Luxury, Leisure and Sports product in USA, Ireland, England and Scotland, Indonesia.
Management :
- supervising and training teams.
- implementing and improving procedures in order to make the company more competitive.
Operations :
- handling bookings for all ground services for FIT, FAM TRIP and groups up to 200 pax simultaneous
- contracting, negotiations with suppliers
- negotiations with clients
-
Best of Tours LTD
- Director of Sales
Direction générale | Edimbourg
2019 - 2021
Best of Tours is a DMC for UK, IRELAND, Benelux, France, Germany and Indonesia.
Sales :
- prospecting, networking and competing in order to win new businesses in Canada, USA, French, Benelux and Switzerland markets
- Project Manager on existing client portfolio B to B (Tour operator, Travel Agency, Coach Operator, online company)
- producing, quoting and selling tailor made programs from short city breaks to long guided tours throughout the UK
- selling tours to international clients
- selling Luxury, Leisure and Sports product in USA, Ireland, England and Scotland, Amsterdam and Germany.
Management :
- supervising and training sales team, clients on the UK destination in order for them to increase their sales.
- implementing and improving procedures in order to make the company more competitive.
Operations :
- handling bookings for all ground services for FIT, FAM TRIP and groups up to 200 pax simultaneous
- contracting, negotiations with suppliers
- invoicing clients, paying suppliers, processing voucher via Tour Plan
- negotiations with clients
- inserting new items, doing statistics and updating Tour Plan.
-
ATS ATLAS TRAVEL SOLUTIONS
- Director of Sales
2015 - 2019
ATS is a USA and UK DMC
Sales :
- prospecting, networking and competing in order to win new businesses in Canada, French, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg markets
- Project Manager on existing client portfolio B to B (Tour operator, Travel Agency, Coach Operator, online company)
- producing, quoting and selling tailor made programs from short city breaks to long guided tours throughout the UK
- selling tours to international clients (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada, luxemburg)
- selling Luxury, Leisure and Sports product
Management :
- supervising and training sales team, clients on the UK destination in order for them to increase their sales.
- implementing and improving procedures in order to make the company more competitive.
Operations :
- handling bookings for all ground services for FIT, FAM TRIP and groups up to 200 pax simultaneous
- contracting, negotiations with suppliers
- invoicing clients, paying suppliers, processing voucher via Tour Plan
- negotiations with clients
- inserting new items, doing statistics and updating Tour Plan.
-
E-voyages (London)
- Senior Sales Manager
2013 - 2015
E-voyages is a UK DMC
Sales :
- prospecting, networking and competing in order to win new businesses in French, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg markets
- Project Manager on existing client portfolio B to B (Tour operator, Travel Agency, Coach Operator, online company)
- producing, quoting and selling tailor made programs from short city breaks to long guided tours throughout the UK
- selling tours to international clients (France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada, luxemburg)
- selling Luxury, Leisure and Sports product
Management :
- supervising and training sales team, clients on the UK destination in order for them to increase their sales.
- implementing and improving procedures in order to make the company more competitive.
Operations :
- handling bookings for all ground services for FIT, FAM TRIP and groups up to 200 pax simultaneous
- contracting, negotiations with suppliers
- invoicing clients, paying suppliers, processing voucher via Tour Plan
- negotiations with clients
- inserting new items, doing statistics and updating Tour Plan.
-
Aralya (Media for Art Galery in London)
- Marketing Manager
2012 - 2015
Sales, Customer portfolio management (B to B, B to C). Promoting company product (Media for art Gallery) and services by maximizing sales opportunities. Meet and greet with customers. Promotion of sales and development of marketing strategy. Establishment of new international partnerships.
-
Bali Authentique à Bali (Indonesia)
- Sales and Marketing Manager
2011 - 2013
Bali Authentique is an Indonesia DMC
Sales:
- meeting clients/travellers upon their arrival in Indonesia for briefing and to receive their feedback before their departure.
- prospecting, networking and competing in order to win new businesses around Europe.
- project manager on an existing online client portfolio
- producing, quoting and selling tailor made programs short city breaks to long guided tour throughout Bali, Java, Sulawesi, Flores
- Selling Luxury and Leisure tours to international clients (Europe, America, Australian)
Management:
- As this company only relied on online visibility to attract consumers, the strategies I worked on were improving search engine optimisation through website tags and links and to fulfil client requests that were achievable based on the company’s resources.
- supervising and training staff (European and Indonesian) on day to day basis
Operations:
- handling bookings of all ground services for FITs and Groups
- handling complaints within a multicultural environment .
-
Proventis - VIP BOX
- Brand Manager
2009 - 2010
My role at this post was to seek partnerships with other companies in order to commercialise the brand by association. These ‘gift boxes’ that were created for consumers needed to be supported by other companies who were willing to discount their services for the mass purchases of these vouchers. My particular area was Leisure, Sport and Tourism and therefore my duty was to involve hotels, spas and adventure and activity operators in the marketing of this brand.
-
Skimania
- Logistics Manager
2008 - 2009
- Customer portfolio management (B to B, B to C)
- Management of a team of 60 ski guides
- Human resources management
- Person in charge of logistics
- Responsible for group buying
- Communications manager
- Delivery of trainings