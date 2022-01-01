Loic ACOSTA

I am a Marketing professional with experience in expanding brands locally as well as internationally. I have created new names, products and services. I aim to work hard on every project/company, monitoring their strengths and weaknesses and continuing to polish each strategy for the improvement of its course.



I am seeking to work within the UK market and develop my knowledge of its consumers as this is one of the challenges I have not yet had the opportunity to take on. I recognise that the UK is one of the world’s most powerful leaders of the marketing industry which is an exciting prospect for my career.





Specialties



Branding, B to B and B to C marketing, Management, Sales, Training, Events Coordinating, International Consumerism, Travel and Tourism



Mes compétences :

tourisme

musique

responsable

Dynamique