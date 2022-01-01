Menu

Lorenzo CILLUFFO

Le Havre

Entreprises

  • FOURE LAGADEC - Responsable de la préparation d'arrêt

    Le Havre 2016 - maintenant

  • FOURE LAGADEC - Préparateur

    Le Havre 2015 - 2016

  • Friedlander - Groupe ORTEC - Préparateur on/off-shore

    AIX EN PROVENCE 2013 - 2015

Formations

  • CFAI 8002 De Soissons (Vitry Le Francois)

    Vitry Le Francois 2010 - 2011

