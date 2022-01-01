Retail
Lorenzo CILLUFFO
Lorenzo CILLUFFO
Le Havre
Entreprises
FOURE LAGADEC
- Responsable de la préparation d'arrêt
Le Havre
2016 - maintenant
FOURE LAGADEC
- Préparateur
Le Havre
2015 - 2016
Friedlander - Groupe ORTEC
- Préparateur on/off-shore
AIX EN PROVENCE
2013 - 2015
Formations
CFAI 8002 De Soissons (Vitry Le Francois)
Vitry Le Francois
2010 - 2011
Acier LOMBARD-MOUGENOT
Chrystelle MACCIONI
Claire ADAMS-MAYHEW
Delphine LAGRAVE
Eric HERNOT
Gerard TOLILA
Mokanga BEMBELENY
Pierre-Yves CORNUT
