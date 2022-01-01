Louis GHALEB, ACCA, CFA

Financial analysis
Deloitte (Switzerland) & Ernst & Young (Luxembourg) total of 6 years
Main clients for whom I performed financial analysis are listed in part named “representative clients”
Preliminary analytical review, based on raw accounting data. The objectives of this analysis are :
- Understanding the business
- Assessing the financial performance and any going concern issues
- Identifying the areas subject to bias or to potential manipulation
- Identify sources of material misstatements in the financial statements
In depth analysis of a company:
- Interview with executive and mid management on strategy and business risks
- Identification of major revenue streams
- Identification of major sources of expenses
- Review of major contracts & other legal documentation
- Industry analysis based on available public information
- Regulatory environment analysis
Specific analytical review: on major revenue streams, analysis of monthly figures. Identification of external and internal factors affecting revenues. Comparison to a benchmark and explanation of significant deviation. Comparison to peers
San Paolo Bank (France) Summer 2004 (3 months internship)
Assessment of the credit risk of SMEs including:
- Interview with CFO on financial situation & perspectives
- Analysis of financial statements
- Issuance of an opinion on credit rating of counterparty
Business process analysis
Two different approaches:
- As an auditor, business process analysis is used in the prevention of material misstatements in the financial statements. The objective is to detect any shortcoming in the process, assess its importance and propose a solution
- As a consultant, business process analysis is used to achieve client’s objective. The purpose is to identify the concern and propose a solution & an implementation strategy
Methodology:
- Define / identify major business objectives
- Identify supporting processes
- Identify & measure risks related to such processes (what can go wrong)
- Assess implemented responses mitigating risks using several testing methodologies
- Draw a conclusion
- Propose possibilities of improvements
This methodology is formalised by 3 sets of documents, only the last one is communicated to the client:
- Memorandum describing the process, its function & related controls
- Assessment summary describing the tests performed and their results
- Recommendation with proposed solutions
Business development
Deloitte (Switzerland)
Involvement in business development initiatives such as:
- Redaction of articles on technical issues
- Researches on specific topics leading to sales opportunities (example: reasons of bank bankruptcies)
- Giving courses on financial instruments at the Lausanne university
- Preparation of conference on hot issues given to prospects & clients
Representative clients
Major clients for financial analysis and business process analysis (client name is given when its annual report is publicly available)
Banking and capital market:
- European Investment Bank (Luxembourg): total asset of EUR 300 billion. Biggest and most complex bank of Luxembourg. Very important borrowing activity and extensive use of complex derivatives
- Société Générale Private Banking (Switzerland): private bank & asset manager, EUR 20 billion of assets under management
- BNP Paribas (Switzerland): entity regrouping an investment bank, private bank, asset manager, and commodity finance activities. EUR 35 billion of assets under management
- ING (Luxembourg): around 800 employees, total asset of EUR 15 billion. ING is a financial conglomerate, particularly strong in Luxembourg in the private banking and insurance industries
- Royal Bank of Canada (Switzerland): private bank, EUR 5 billion of assets under management
Major asset management:
- American Express SICAV (Lu
Mes compétences :
Audit
Comptabilité
Conseil
Contrôle de gestion
Contrôle interne
Finance
Fiscalité