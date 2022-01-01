Louis GHALEB, ACCA, CFA

Financial analysis



Deloitte (Switzerland) & Ernst & Young (Luxembourg) total of 6 years

Main clients for whom I performed financial analysis are listed in part named “representative clients”



Preliminary analytical review, based on raw accounting data. The objectives of this analysis are :

- Understanding the business

- Assessing the financial performance and any going concern issues

- Identifying the areas subject to bias or to potential manipulation

- Identify sources of material misstatements in the financial statements



In depth analysis of a company:

- Interview with executive and mid management on strategy and business risks

- Identification of major revenue streams

- Identification of major sources of expenses

- Review of major contracts & other legal documentation

- Industry analysis based on available public information

- Regulatory environment analysis



Specific analytical review: on major revenue streams, analysis of monthly figures. Identification of external and internal factors affecting revenues. Comparison to a benchmark and explanation of significant deviation. Comparison to peers





San Paolo Bank (France) Summer 2004 (3 months internship)

Assessment of the credit risk of SMEs including:

- Interview with CFO on financial situation & perspectives

- Analysis of financial statements

- Issuance of an opinion on credit rating of counterparty









Business process analysis



Two different approaches:

- As an auditor, business process analysis is used in the prevention of material misstatements in the financial statements. The objective is to detect any shortcoming in the process, assess its importance and propose a solution

- As a consultant, business process analysis is used to achieve client’s objective. The purpose is to identify the concern and propose a solution & an implementation strategy



Methodology:

- Define / identify major business objectives

- Identify supporting processes

- Identify & measure risks related to such processes (what can go wrong)

- Assess implemented responses mitigating risks using several testing methodologies

- Draw a conclusion

- Propose possibilities of improvements

This methodology is formalised by 3 sets of documents, only the last one is communicated to the client:

- Memorandum describing the process, its function & related controls

- Assessment summary describing the tests performed and their results

- Recommendation with proposed solutions









Business development



Deloitte (Switzerland)

Involvement in business development initiatives such as:

- Redaction of articles on technical issues

- Researches on specific topics leading to sales opportunities (example: reasons of bank bankruptcies)

- Giving courses on financial instruments at the Lausanne university

- Preparation of conference on hot issues given to prospects & clients







Representative clients



Major clients for financial analysis and business process analysis (client name is given when its annual report is publicly available)

Banking and capital market:

- European Investment Bank (Luxembourg): total asset of EUR 300 billion. Biggest and most complex bank of Luxembourg. Very important borrowing activity and extensive use of complex derivatives

- Société Générale Private Banking (Switzerland): private bank & asset manager, EUR 20 billion of assets under management

- BNP Paribas (Switzerland): entity regrouping an investment bank, private bank, asset manager, and commodity finance activities. EUR 35 billion of assets under management

- ING (Luxembourg): around 800 employees, total asset of EUR 15 billion. ING is a financial conglomerate, particularly strong in Luxembourg in the private banking and insurance industries

- Royal Bank of Canada (Switzerland): private bank, EUR 5 billion of assets under management

Major asset management:

- American Express SICAV (Lu



Mes compétences :

Audit

Comptabilité

Conseil

Contrôle de gestion

Contrôle interne

Finance

Fiscalité