Louis LAROCHE

Paris

En résumé

Bonjour à tous,
Visitez mon site - louislaroche.net
ou bien ma page linkedin - fr.linkedin.com/in/llaroche

Ma page viadeo est incomplète.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Human Resources

Entreprises

  • XEBIA - Recruteur

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Airbus Group - HR Generalist

    Blagnac 2013 - 2014 Assisting the local responsible of HR in charge of 450 engineers in R&D ;
    - Assisting the annual HR cycle: training, mobility, annual interviews ;
    - Autonomously managing 80 persons: apprentice, PhDs, interns ;
    - Creating an SAP community site for HR

  • GfK - Codification agent,

    Suresnes 2012 - 2012 Statistical analysis and codification of sales data, using Excel ;
    - Autonomous conception of a tool to develop Excel skills of the team

  • Entreprise&Personnel - HR junior consultant

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Conducting HR studies for member companies ;
    - Counselling member companies on specific HR projects ;
    - Assisting to the Management Control of the organization

  • GfK - Free-lance translator

    Suresnes 2011 - 2012 Translations (English - French) of press releases for GfK

Formations

Réseau