Louis LAROCHE

Bonjour à tous,
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Human Resources
Entreprises
XEBIA
- Recruteur
Paris2015 - maintenant
Airbus Group
- HR Generalist
Blagnac 2013 - 2014Assisting the local responsible of HR in charge of 450 engineers in R&D ;
- Assisting the annual HR cycle: training, mobility, annual interviews ;
- Autonomously managing 80 persons: apprentice, PhDs, interns ;
- Creating an SAP community site for HR
GfK
- Codification agent,
Suresnes2012 - 2012Statistical analysis and codification of sales data, using Excel ;
- Autonomous conception of a tool to develop Excel skills of the team
Entreprise&Personnel
- HR junior consultant
Paris2012 - 2013Conducting HR studies for member companies ;
- Counselling member companies on specific HR projects ;
- Assisting to the Management Control of the organization
GfK
- Free-lance translator
Suresnes2011 - 2012Translations (English - French) of press releases for GfK