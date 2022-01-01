Menu

Louis LIETAER

FERRAND

En résumé

Consultant systèmes sénior, je dispose de près de 30 ans d’expérience professionnelle dans les domaines des systèmes, réseaux/messageries et base de données. J’interviens comme consultant, expert ou architecte soit en amont des projets soit dans leur mise en œuvre.

Mes compétences :
VMWare
Infrastructures informatiques
Windows server
Mac os x
EqualLogic
Déménagement des SI
San
Data center
EMC
Windows
Linux
Infrastructure
Cisco
Datacenter
Netapp
PROGRESS
Openlink Financial Software
MySQL
Lotus Notes/Domino
Linux Red Hat
ISP
Business Objects
shell scripting
X400
X25
Visual Basic
UNIX
Token Ring
TCP/IP
Sybase
SunOS
SNA
SMTP
Python Programming
Personal Home Page
Perl Programming
Pascal
POP
Oracle
Openlink Muti-Tiers
ODBC
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Access
Lotus 1-2-3
LDAP
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
JavaScript
IPX
IMAP
IBM OS/400
HP Hardware
Frame Relay
Fiction
Eudora
Ethernet
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Delphi
COBOL
C Programming Language
Appletalk
Apple Mac OSX
Apache WEB Server

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Architecte Infrastructure

    FERRAND 2017 - maintenant

  • SGMA - Expert WMware

    2016 - 2016 Chargé du sous-projet Transfert de l'infrastructure VMware dans le nouveau data-center.

  • Wisaforce - Responsable Infrastructure & Déploiements

    2010 - 2015 Chargé du support au déploiement de la solution WISAFORCE au sein de l'infrastructure informatique des nouveaux clients.
    Chargé de la conception et de la production de la version SAAS.

  • SERVEUROPE SARL - Responsable Technique

    2009 - 2013 Responsable de la livraison des services aux clients.
    Détaché chez Wisaforce à partir fin 2010

  • OTSI - Responsable Technique

    2006 - 2008

  • FREELANCER - CONSULTANT - Chef de projet de transfert de système d'information

    2000 - 2009 Chef de projet relocalisation de data center

    * Cible PME et Grands Comptes (20 à 1000 serveurs)
    * Management de 5 à 30 ingénieurs et techniciens. ;
    * Définition et mise en place d'architectures cibles. ;
    * Validation et/ou mise en place de backups et de PRA(s).

    Consultant Virtualisation : Dell
    Cible PME, élaboration des documents d'exploitation.

  • General Electric - Chef de projet déploiement

    Paris 2000 - 2000 * Etude du parc existant (inventaire Matériel/Applications) ;
    * Gestion des approvisionnements.
    * Gestion des réunions avant migration.
    * Rédaction du Plan de migration. ;
    * Organisation des séminaires de migration (logistiques et techniques) ;
    * Gestion des portables obsolètes (logistiques destruction ou recyclage)

  • France Loisirs - Consultant

    Gentilly 2000 - 2000 AMOA : France Loisirs, regroupement de 5 filiales.
    * Définition de l'architecture réseau cible regroupée. ;
    * Assistance aux transferts de 2 Call-Centers.
    * Gestion des ISP.
    * Assistance à la Virtualisation de serveurs.

  • SEMIMAGES 2004 (L'expo) - Architecte réseau

    1998 - 1998 * Maîtrise d'ouvrage des réseaux LAN et WAN sur 3 différents sites
    * Gestion des ISP et des fournisseurs ;
    * Définition et mise en place du domaine sous Windows 2000

  • Openlink Software - Ingénieur

    1997 - 1997 * Migration d'une vingtaine d'agences
    * Red-Hat, Mysql, Openlink Muti-Tiers.

  • VG Instruments - Responsable informatique

    1988 - 1992 Support aux utilisateurs et développement du réseau et des liaisons vers la maison mère

  • Créations Informatiques - Responsable Technique

    1986 - 1988

  • JAEGER Avionique - Responsable Informatique Usine

    1982 - 1985 Support des utilisateurs, déploiement nouveaux projets.

Formations

  • Institut Universitaire De Technologie De Belfort-Montbéliard I.U.T. de Belfort-Montbéliard (Belfort)

    Belfort 1979 - 1981

