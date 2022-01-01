Menu

Louis MACÉ

SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Travail en équipe
Dynamique
Ambitieux
Motivé
Souriant

Entreprises

  • Sophichel - Commerciale

    2016 - maintenant

  • Sophichel - Commerciale

    2015 - 2015 Prospection, rendez vous client etc

  • SARL NINO - Vendeur

    2015 - 2015

  • Concurrent Gourmand - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015

  • DRON location - Stagiaire

    2015 - 2015

Formations

Réseau