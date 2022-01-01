Louis-Marie FONTA

Hello and thank you for visiting my profile on Viadeo !



I have 25-Year-old and I have 5+ years of combined experience in the Paper Industry and the Electronic Industry.

I possess strong leadership and team building skills, I have led cross-functional and multi-national teams to meet customer deadlines in a dynamic and competitive environment. I also have good personal skills developed by 2 years traveling around the world for my job and for personals trips.

I have 3-years’ experience Mechanic, Electronic and Automation. Strong ability to travel beyond business hours.

Among my skills are Managing P&L, Resource Assignments, Cost Effectiveness, Project Planning, Maintenance Programs, Troubleshooting, and Customers Relationship.



Field Representative for Paper industry :

Install, Startup, Maintain and Repair Infrared dryer and Quality Control Process like Scanners.

Have managed few teams in English in different countries during various projects for assemblies, start up’s and maintenance between various sites such as Metsa, UPM, Clairefontaine, ThyssenKrupp and more.

Conduct advanced operator and maintenance training for customers in French and in English.



24/7 on-call emergency services, duties include workings hands-on in the field to support gas and electrical dryers.



In the future, I would like to continue traveling, especially in North America and why not settle down there.



Mes compétences :

Pack office

Vente

Informarique

Électricité

Sécurité

Automatisme