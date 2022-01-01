Menu

Louis-Marie FONTA

CHALON SUR SAÔNE

En résumé

Hello and thank you for visiting my profile on Viadeo !

I have 25-Year-old and I have 5+ years of combined experience in the Paper Industry and the Electronic Industry.
I possess strong leadership and team building skills, I have led cross-functional and multi-national teams to meet customer deadlines in a dynamic and competitive environment. I also have good personal skills developed by 2 years traveling around the world for my job and for personals trips.
I have 3-years’ experience Mechanic, Electronic and Automation. Strong ability to travel beyond business hours.
Among my skills are Managing P&L, Resource Assignments, Cost Effectiveness, Project Planning, Maintenance Programs, Troubleshooting, and Customers Relationship.

Field Representative for Paper industry :
Install, Startup, Maintain and Repair Infrared dryer and Quality Control Process like Scanners.
Have managed few teams in English in different countries during various projects for assemblies, start up’s and maintenance between various sites such as Metsa, UPM, Clairefontaine, ThyssenKrupp and more.
Conduct advanced operator and maintenance training for customers in French and in English.

24/7 on-call emergency services, duties include workings hands-on in the field to support gas and electrical dryers.

In the future, I would like to continue traveling, especially in North America and why not settle down there.

Mes compétences :
Pack office
Vente
Informarique
Électricité
Sécurité
Automatisme

Entreprises

  • Valmet - Field Service Engineer

    2019 - maintenant I work for Valmet Automation since 2019 in Quality Control Systems.

    - Maintenance & Troubleshooting of Quality Control Systems including scanners, cameras, and sensors. (mechanical, electrical software and hardware).

    - Virtual system and remote assistance.
    - Work with X-ray, Gamma and Alpha radiation for quality control.
    - Intervention on thickness, basis weight, moisture, ash and color sensors.
    - Startup & Commissioning.
    - Worldwide intervention on customer site.
    - Interacting with clients to solve their issues.
    - Installing new hardware and software.
    - Teaming up with other professionals.

  • Solaronics - Field Service Engineer

    2017 - 2019 Field Service Engineer

    - Maintenance & Troubleshooting of gas and electric infrared dryers.
    - Start up & Commissioning.
    - Worldwide intervention on customer site.
    - Interacting with clients to solve their issues.
    - Installing new hardware and software.
    - Teaming up with other professionals.

  • AEC - Biomedical technician

    2016 - 2017 biomedical technician internship - UHC Grenoble

    - Corrective maintenance
    - Preventive maintenance
    - Multi-branding : -GE, Draeger, Philips, fresenius, air liquide, smith, tahema..
    - CMMS : Assetplus, excel

  • Amazon - Employé

    Clichy 2015 - 2016 Pickeur a amazon

  • International Paper - Assistant QHSE

    CHALON/SAONE 2014 - 2015 Alternant à l'ENSAM de Chambéry et au sein de l'entreprise emballage Laurent du groupe intertional dans le service QSE

  • Oak Ridge National Laboratory - Étudiant

    2014 - 2014 Création d'un scanner 3 D au laboratoire national de oak ridge dans le Tennessee au USA

  • domaine Juillot - Conseiller-vendeur de vin

    2012 - 2014 Conseiller les clients et les orienter sur le produit qui leur convient le mieux, vente de vin et spiritueux de bourgogne

  • Domaine descendre - Vendangeurs - porteurs

    2009 - 2015 Vendanges domaine Descendre à St Maurice

Formations

