Louis MATIGNON

-
Ericsson
- Head of service line MAM
MASSY
2013 - maintenant
-
Ericsson
- Senior Solution Architect
MASSY
2013 - 2013
-
Dalet
- Head of solution design - EMEA
Levallois-Perret
2012 - 2013
Responsibilities:
Management and coordination of all the presales activities and efforts within the EMEA area:
- Managing a team of 5 presales engineers covering up the EMEA opportunities. Deciding on priorities, and overseeing any technical pre-sales tasks: answering tenders, performing demonstrations, visits to potential customers.
- Presales lead on strategic opportunities and key architectural decisions.
Analyse and evaluate with the respective sales area managers the Dalet market position to maximise the chances to win.
- Promote amongst potential customer on how Dalet can provide adaptive solutions to their MAM, news, sports, and radio workflow needs.
- Responsible in bringing new team members to a competent level where they can operate independently.
- Specified and defined internal tools and process in order to standardise and improve the efficiency and the relevance of Dalet pre-sales communication across the different worldwide bureaux.
- Development across the area of privileged relationship with key partners in England, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, UAE and France such as integrators, resellers and suppliers.
Key achievements:
The team overlooked and managed over 50 opportunities in Q3 and Q4 2012. Each one with its own specificities in terms of:
- Proposal value
- Positioning : as system integrator, software vendor, services provider; reselling either directly to the customer or through an integrator / partner.
- Architecture: MAM, news, radio; includes 3rd party systems from various vendors of the broadcast ecosystem (e.g. : storage, archiving systems, transcoders, QC checkers, broadcast equipment, ESB, etc.)
-
Dalet Digital Media Systems
- Product Specialist and Pre-sales Engineer
Levallois-Perret
2010 - 2012
As a product Manager, my role is separated in two specific tasks :
Presales and proposals engineer :
- Analysis of the client needs
- Set up and create an architecture that meets the clients requirements
- Preparation of the full technical answer to the tender
- Preparation of the pricing of the global solution including the third part tool
- Lead the technical discussion with the customer
- Follow up on the design and the quote received from any third part to be integrated
- Technical risks analysis
- Set up and perform demos tailored to the client needs onsite to promote the proposed solution.
- Responsible of promoting Dalet by performing workflow demos at shows like NAB / IBC
Workflows design (once the project has been won) :
- Lead the discussions with the customers to set up in details both the editorial workflows and technical architecture
- Identify likely areas of risks
- Write the full workflow document to be agreed
- Handover to R&D and project team for the deployment of the full solution
-
Dalet Digital Media Systems
- Project Manager - US Area
Levallois-Perret
2009 - 2010
Dalet developped, and deployed a brand new version of the Dalet broadcast Application suited to TimeWarnerCable preproduction workflow for NY1 and News14 24/7 News channels : The 'templated' 24/7 wheel.
The big challenge of the project has been on deploying, and integrating this new workflow on an already OnAir channel, on a tight timescale (5 months), and on a 5 geographical locations based system across whole NorthCarolina.
My role was :
- Create, adapt, and follow a Timeline to respect the OnAir Date
- Make sure to report to R&D a relevant overview on the technical situation onsite
- manage the risks in relation with the client
- manage the Dalet resources onsite (up to 6 around launch)
- Work in close relation wth the client to fullfill their expectations.
News14 Carolina went successfully on air with Dalet enterprise edition on the 9th of November 2009.
http://www.dalet.com/Time-Warner-Cable-Turns-to-Dalet
Beside that project, I have been involved in other Dalet projects : VOA, HRW, NBC-WCAU, TWC-YNN, NBC-WNBC. Mostly in following-up technically the ongoing deployment of a Dalet system.
-
Dalet Digital Media Systems
- Project Engineer - BBC World Service
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2009
- Deploy Dalet software onsite
- Improvement and test of the workflow with BBC project team
- Integration of 3rd part systems
- Issues investigation and Follow-up
- Training (low level) for the BBC Support team
BBC Persia uses the Dalet Enterprise Edition tool for as a newsroom end to end ingesting, editing and archiving workflow. Dalet interacts onsite with an Omneon spectrum system for Ingest and Playout, a Xendata HSM management system and a Qualstar library for archiving, Netapp as central storage, and ENPS for rundown management.
Result : BBC Persia went on-air on the 14th of january 2009.