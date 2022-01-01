Menu

Louis MATIGNON

MASSY

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Ericsson - Head of service line MAM

    MASSY 2013 - maintenant

  • Ericsson - Senior Solution Architect

    MASSY 2013 - 2013

  • Dalet - Head of solution design - EMEA

    Levallois-Perret 2012 - 2013 Responsibilities:

    Management and coordination of all the presales activities and efforts within the EMEA area:

    - Managing a team of 5 presales engineers covering up the EMEA opportunities. Deciding on priorities, and overseeing any technical pre-sales tasks: answering tenders, performing demonstrations, visits to potential customers.
    - Presales lead on strategic opportunities and key architectural decisions.
    Analyse and evaluate with the respective sales area managers the Dalet market position to maximise the chances to win.
    - Promote amongst potential customer on how Dalet can provide adaptive solutions to their MAM, news, sports, and radio workflow needs.
    - Responsible in bringing new team members to a competent level where they can operate independently.
    - Specified and defined internal tools and process in order to standardise and improve the efficiency and the relevance of Dalet pre-sales communication across the different worldwide bureaux.
    - Development across the area of privileged relationship with key partners in England, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic, UAE and France such as integrators, resellers and suppliers.

    Key achievements:

    The team overlooked and managed over 50 opportunities in Q3 and Q4 2012. Each one with its own specificities in terms of:
    - Proposal value
    - Positioning : as system integrator, software vendor, services provider; reselling either directly to the customer or through an integrator / partner.
    - Architecture: MAM, news, radio; includes 3rd party systems from various vendors of the broadcast ecosystem (e.g. : storage, archiving systems, transcoders, QC checkers, broadcast equipment, ESB, etc.)

  • Dalet Digital Media Systems - Product Specialist and Pre-sales Engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2012 As a product Manager, my role is separated in two specific tasks :

    Presales and proposals engineer :
    - Analysis of the client needs
    - Set up and create an architecture that meets the clients requirements
    - Preparation of the full technical answer to the tender
    - Preparation of the pricing of the global solution including the third part tool
    - Lead the technical discussion with the customer
    - Follow up on the design and the quote received from any third part to be integrated
    - Technical risks analysis
    - Set up and perform demos tailored to the client needs onsite to promote the proposed solution.
    - Responsible of promoting Dalet by performing workflow demos at shows like NAB / IBC

    Workflows design (once the project has been won) :
    - Lead the discussions with the customers to set up in details both the editorial workflows and technical architecture
    - Identify likely areas of risks
    - Write the full workflow document to be agreed
    - Handover to R&D and project team for the deployment of the full solution

  • Dalet Digital Media Systems - Project Manager - US Area

    Levallois-Perret 2009 - 2010 Dalet developped, and deployed a brand new version of the Dalet broadcast Application suited to TimeWarnerCable preproduction workflow for NY1 and News14 24/7 News channels : The 'templated' 24/7 wheel.

    The big challenge of the project has been on deploying, and integrating this new workflow on an already OnAir channel, on a tight timescale (5 months), and on a 5 geographical locations based system across whole NorthCarolina.

    My role was :
    - Create, adapt, and follow a Timeline to respect the OnAir Date
    - Make sure to report to R&D a relevant overview on the technical situation onsite
    - manage the risks in relation with the client
    - manage the Dalet resources onsite (up to 6 around launch)
    - Work in close relation wth the client to fullfill their expectations.

    News14 Carolina went successfully on air with Dalet enterprise edition on the 9th of November 2009.

    http://www.dalet.com/Time-Warner-Cable-Turns-to-Dalet

    Beside that project, I have been involved in other Dalet projects : VOA, HRW, NBC-WCAU, TWC-YNN, NBC-WNBC. Mostly in following-up technically the ongoing deployment of a Dalet system.

  • Dalet Digital Media Systems - Project Engineer - BBC World Service

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2009 - Deploy Dalet software onsite
    - Improvement and test of the workflow with BBC project team
    - Integration of 3rd part systems
    - Issues investigation and Follow-up
    - Training (low level) for the BBC Support team


    BBC Persia uses the Dalet Enterprise Edition tool for as a newsroom end to end ingesting, editing and archiving workflow. Dalet interacts onsite with an Omneon spectrum system for Ingest and Playout, a Xendata HSM management system and a Qualstar library for archiving, Netapp as central storage, and ENPS for rundown management.

    Result : BBC Persia went on-air on the 14th of january 2009.

