Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Louis MILON
Ajouter
Louis MILON
Sassenage
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Word
Excel
Access
PowerPoint
Entreprises
Go Sport
- Conseiller de vente
Sassenage
2015 - 2015
Formations
ISEFAC
Paris
2014 - maintenant
Bachelor Marketing et Evenementiel sportif
Réseau
Baptiste MOURET
Benjamin DOUVRY
Benoît PONTON
Elise PONCET
Pejman ZARGHAMI
Régis TOUVENET
Richard SAVARIS
Valentin DUGUE