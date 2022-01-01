Menu

Louis-Philippe GAILLARD

NICE

En résumé

A la recherche d'un nouveau challenge professionnel.

Entreprises

  • Hôtel Royal Antibes Beach & Spa**** - CHEF-CONCIERGE

    2012 - maintenant

  • Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo ***** - Chasseur-Bagagiste

    2012 - 2012

  • Hotel Fairmont Monte-Carlo **** - BAGAGISTE

    2010 - 2012

  • Hotel Monte-Carlo Bay ***** - Voiturier-Bagagiste (extra)

    2009 - 2009

  • Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo ***** - Voiturier-Bagagiste (extra)

    2009 - 2009

  • Hotel Les Barmes de l'Ours ***** - Voiturier-Bagagiste-Chasseur

    2007 - 2008

  • Hotel Royal Riviera ***** - Voiturier-Bagagiste

    2006 - 2010

  • Hotel Le Blizzard **** - Room service PDJ

    2005 - 2006

Formations

