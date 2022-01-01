Retail
Louis-Philippe GAILLARD
Louis-Philippe GAILLARD
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
A la recherche d'un nouveau challenge professionnel.
Entreprises
Hôtel Royal Antibes Beach & Spa****
- CHEF-CONCIERGE
2012 - maintenant
Hotel Hermitage Monte-Carlo *****
- Chasseur-Bagagiste
2012 - 2012
Hotel Fairmont Monte-Carlo ****
- BAGAGISTE
2010 - 2012
Hotel Monte-Carlo Bay *****
- Voiturier-Bagagiste (extra)
2009 - 2009
Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo *****
- Voiturier-Bagagiste (extra)
2009 - 2009
Hotel Les Barmes de l'Ours *****
- Voiturier-Bagagiste-Chasseur
2007 - 2008
Hotel Royal Riviera *****
- Voiturier-Bagagiste
2006 - 2010
Hotel Le Blizzard ****
- Room service PDJ
2005 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Georges Dumézil
Vernon
2001 - 2002
Bac Pro Etudes et Définitions de Produits Industriels
Lycée Le Corbusier
St Etienne Du Rouvray
1996 - 1997
BEP Construction & Topographie
Lycée Augustin Hébert
Evreux
1994 - 1996
BEP Construction & Topographie
Réseau
Cendrine COLMANT
Elodie DAVID
Linda TOUATI
Marion DUMAS
Sebastien JAMES
Sébastien MARIE
Sophie QUIBEUF
Vitaly TRAIZE