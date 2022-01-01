Louis Philippe HENRIQUES

Others see me as customer orientated, stress resistant with proven ability to take decisions and lead using communication skills gained in international teams.



Developing and managing Services business, recognizing opportunities and aligning customer needs within financial constraints are my strengths. Fast learner, analytical and future orientated thinker, I believe in sharing my knowledge and coaching. My personality has been praised for building credible business relationships.





Mes compétences :

Analyse de risque

Direction de projet

Gestion budgétaire

Marketing produit

Marketing

Gestion de la relation client

Négociation contrats

Gestion de projet

Gestion du risque

Prévention des risques

Centres de profits

Gestion de contrats

Avant vente

Contrôle des coûts

Vente