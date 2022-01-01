Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Louis-Pierre PARGOIRE
Ajouter
Louis-Pierre PARGOIRE
AUBENAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Eurex fiduciaire
- Expert comptable
2003 - maintenant
Associé
SARL AFG
- Expert comptable stagiaire
2002 - 2003
Formations
ISEM
Montpellier
2001 - 2001
DESCF
ISEM (Montpellier)
Montpellier
1999 - 2001
MSTCF
IUT De Valence
Valence
1997 - 1999
DUT GEA option FC
Réseau
Anne FLANQUART
Armand LE GALL
Arnaud PONCET
Carbao FRANCE
Guillaume GRASSET
Mathieu RIVAL
Olivier FERRER
Pascal GASSEND
Tanguy GRASSET
Tristan GUYOT