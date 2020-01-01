Louise ESPALIEU (SILVESTRE)

After graduating from HEC Paris business school, I started my career as a consultant in a strategy boutique (Corporate Value Associates), where I quickly moved myself up to a Project Manager position. There I was responsible for the day-to-day running projects, delivering strategic recommendations to senior executives through structured analytical and quantitative-driven approaches. I particularly had a strong focus on portfolio and business development strategy, working mainly with Energy & Utilities companies across Europe, thus developing a strong expertise in the Energy area.



I then headed towards Corporate Finance, integrating a major sport company, Adidas group. Based in the headquarters in Germany, I worked as a senior business analyst for Finance Group Functions, in close collaboration with Controlling teams and Group Board Project Office. I was responsible for tracking the corporate project pool, and was involved in the definition of new project governance and processes on a group scale.



Polyvalent in strategy and corporate finance, used to work in multicultural environment and on international scale, I am now looking for exciting opportunities in Geneva area.