Louise ESPALIEU (SILVESTRE)

ANNECY

En résumé

After graduating from HEC Paris business school, I started my career as a consultant in a strategy boutique (Corporate Value Associates), where I quickly moved myself up to a Project Manager position. There I was responsible for the day-to-day running projects, delivering strategic recommendations to senior executives through structured analytical and quantitative-driven approaches. I particularly had a strong focus on portfolio and business development strategy, working mainly with Energy & Utilities companies across Europe, thus developing a strong expertise in the Energy area.

I then headed towards Corporate Finance, integrating a major sport company, Adidas group. Based in the headquarters in Germany, I worked as a senior business analyst for Finance Group Functions, in close collaboration with Controlling teams and Group Board Project Office. I was responsible for tracking the corporate project pool, and was involved in the definition of new project governance and processes on a group scale.

Polyvalent in strategy and corporate finance, used to work in multicultural environment and on international scale, I am now looking for exciting opportunities in Geneva area.

Entreprises

  • Adidas Group - Senior Business Analyst - Group Function Finance

    2013 - 2015 - Definition of new Project Governance and processes for adidas Group
    - Financial tracking of an annual 120-150M€ project pool
    - Monitoring of an Efficiency Program for IT functions

  • Corporate Value Associates - Case Manager

    2012 - 2013 Experience in business development strategy for energy companies & utilities :
    - Business development strategy (strategic market analysis, business model design, entry strategy, etc)
    - Portfolio strategy
    - Strategic sourcing
    - Due diligences (strategic audit)
    - Stakeholder management

    Areas of expertise within Energy sector :
    - Renewable energy, and particularly solar
    - Smart Grid
    - Sustainable transportation
    - Nuclear industry (uranium mining, enrichment, nuclear power generation, decommissioning and waste management)

  • Corporate Value Associates - Associate

    2011 - 2011

  • Corporate Value Associates - Senior Consultant

    2010 - 2010

  • Corporate Value Associates - Consultant Junior

    2008 - 2009

  • Accenture - Consultante

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Stage de 6 mois à Shanghai (Chine) en Conseil en Stratégie et Organisation dans le secteur des services financiers

  • KPMG - Auditeur

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2007 Stage de 6 mois en audit (Paris, France) au sein du département Industrie

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2004 - 2008 Programme Grande Ecole, Spécialisation Marketing

  • Lycée Du Parc

    Lyon 2002 - 2004 Classe préparatoire aux Grandes Ecoles de Commerce, Section Scientifique

  • Lycée Camille Vernet

    Valence 1999 - 2002 Baccalauréat, Section Scientifique

