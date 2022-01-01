Sylvain MURADIAN

-
Michelin
- Marketing and Sales Engagement Manager
FERRAND
2018 - maintenant
-
Michelin
- Regional Sales Manager
FERRAND
2016 - 2018
-
Michelin
- Key Account Manager
FERRAND
2013 - 2016
-
The Boston Consulting Group (Paris)
- Consultant
2011 - 2013
Project management, Business analysis, Market research for Fortune 500 companies
Topics: Strategy, Organization & Processes
Industries: Energy, Consumer goods, Financial services
-
Lafarge Shui-on (Chongqing)
- Strategy Manager
2008 - 2010
Responsible for strategic analysis and recommendations for profitable growth of the Chongqing Business Unit (7 productions sites)
- Forecasted mid-term cement supply and demand
- Defined 5-year strategic plan for the business unit
- Analyzed and presented to China region 5 investment projects
- Recommended a list of acquisition targets after screening 30 competitors
- Conducted a study to optimize logistics of the industrial network
- Managed an analyst and a budget
-
Air Liquide China (Shanghai)
- Business Development Analyst
2007 - 2007
-
Air Liquide China (Shanghai)
- Assistant to the Finance Director
2006 - 2006