Sylvain MURADIAN

FERRAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Michelin - Marketing and Sales Engagement Manager

    FERRAND 2018 - maintenant

  • Michelin - Regional Sales Manager

    FERRAND 2016 - 2018

  • Michelin - Key Account Manager

    FERRAND 2013 - 2016

  • The Boston Consulting Group (Paris) - Consultant

    2011 - 2013 Project management, Business analysis, Market research for Fortune 500 companies

    Topics: Strategy, Organization & Processes

    Industries: Energy, Consumer goods, Financial services

  • Lafarge Shui-on (Chongqing) - Strategy Manager

    2008 - 2010 Responsible for strategic analysis and recommendations for profitable growth of the Chongqing Business Unit (7 productions sites)

    - Forecasted mid-term cement supply and demand
    - Defined 5-year strategic plan for the business unit
    - Analyzed and presented to China region 5 investment projects
    - Recommended a list of acquisition targets after screening 30 competitors
    - Conducted a study to optimize logistics of the industrial network
    - Managed an analyst and a budget

  • Air Liquide China (Shanghai) - Business Development Analyst

    2007 - 2007

  • Air Liquide China (Shanghai) - Assistant to the Finance Director

    2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau