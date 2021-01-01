Louise LOUISE DODDRELL (DODDRELL)

Avez-vous besoin d'une assistance virtuelle bilingue ou d'une traduction?



Je suis anglaise et je fournis un service de traduction en anglais et d'assistance virtuelle pour les entreprises et les entrepreneurs individuels. Je peux faire des lettres commerciales en anglais et je peux fournir les traductions de pages Web, de cartes de restaurant et de guides touristiques.



If you live in France or are thinking of moving to France, I can provide relocation services to help with administration procedures and settling in.



I was also Director Consultant for The Snippet France Fontainebleau/Avon edition - a free, bilingual newspaper which started in Maisons Laffitte in 2013 and in Fontainebleau in October 2014.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft office

Anglais

Formation