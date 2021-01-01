Menu

Louise LOUISE DODDRELL (DODDRELL)

CHATILLON

En résumé

Avez-vous besoin d'une assistance virtuelle bilingue ou d'une traduction?

Je suis anglaise et je fournis un service de traduction en anglais et d'assistance virtuelle pour les entreprises et les entrepreneurs individuels. Je peux faire des lettres commerciales en anglais et je peux fournir les traductions de pages Web, de cartes de restaurant et de guides touristiques.

If you live in France or are thinking of moving to France, I can provide relocation services to help with administration procedures and settling in.

I was also Director Consultant for The Snippet France Fontainebleau/Avon edition - a free, bilingual newspaper which started in Maisons Laffitte in 2013 and in Fontainebleau in October 2014.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Anglais
Formation

Entreprises

  • The Snippet France - Directeur Consultante (Fontainebleau)

    2014 - 2016 The Snippet est une nouvelle publication bilingue anglais/français et gratuite pour les lecteurs. Il a démarré à Maisons Laffitte en 2013 et à Fontainebleau et Avon en octobre 2014. J'étais Directeur Consultant pour l’édition de Fontainebleau et Avon.

  • LMD Translation & Office Services - Virtual Assistant, Translator

    2012 - maintenant Translation services
    Virtual Assistant services
    www.lmdtranslationofficeservices.com

  • Various - English Teacher

    1994 - 2011

  • The National Trust - Press Office Assistant

    1989 - 1993

  • B T Batsford, Publishers - Production Assistant

    1987 - 1988

Formations

  • Suffolk College Of Higher & Further Education (Ipswich)

    Ipswich 1986 - 1987 Post Graduate Cours in Office Management & Commercial Law

  • University College Of Wales UCWA (Aberystwyth)

    Aberystwyth 1983 - 1986 BA Honours, Mention Très Bien

    History of Art and Classical Studies

Réseau