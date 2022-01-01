Menu

Louise RASSE

AVIGNON

En résumé

DOMAINES DE COMPETENCES
- Marketing
- Communication
- Presse / Relations Publiques
- Evénementiel
- Secteur du vin

LANGUES
- Français : langue natale
- Anglais : bilingue
- Espagnol : niveau baccalauréat

INFORMATIQUE
- Internet
- Microsoft Office : Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OutLook
- Logiciels de graphisme : Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign
- Logiciels de montage vidéo : Premiere Pro, Audition, After Effects
- Logiciels d’entreprise : Sage, Oracle, Open Up Time, Ecult, SAP, License Wizard, MSE

Mes compétences :
Business
Communication
Evénementiel
Event planning
Marketing
Planning
Presse
Public relations
Relations publiques
Vin
Wine business

Entreprises

  • Inter Rhône - Responsable Marketing USA / UK / Irlande - Avignon, France

    2012 - 2014 Marchés concernés: USA / UK / Irlande

    LANGUES
    - Anglais (principalement)
    - Français

  • Inter Rhône - Chargée de Relations Presse Internationale - Avignon, France

    2012 - 2012 Marchés concernés : Europe / Asie / Amérique du Nord

    LANGUES
    - Français
    - Anglais

  • Inter Rhône - Chargée de projets Salons Professionnels Internationaux - Avignon, France

    2010 - 2011 Salons concernés : Place des Vins (Lyon, France) / Vinisud (Montpellier, France) / ProWein (Düsseldorf, Allemagne) / London International Wine Fair (Londres, UK) / Vinexpo (Bordeaux, France) / Vinexpo Asia-Pacific (Hong-Kong, Chine)

    LANGUES
    - Français (principalement)
    - Anglais

  • Inter Rhône - Chargée de Relations Presse Internationale - Avignon, France

    2010 - 2011 Marchés concernés : Europe / Asie / Amérique du Nord

    LANGUES
    - Anglais (principalement)
    - Français

  • Inter Rhône - Chargée de projets Marketing / Presse Internationale - Avignon, France

    2009 - 2010 Marchés concernés: USA / Canada / Allemagne / Pays-Bas

    LANGUES
    - Français
    - Anglais

  • Inter Rhône - Assistante Communication / Evénementiel - Avignon, France

    2009 - 2009 Organisation du salon Découvertes en Vallée du Rhône
    www.decouvertes-vins-rhone.com

    LANGUES
    - Français (principalement)
    - Anglais

  • Accenture - Représentante de Licences Microsoft / Chargée de Clientèle - Dublin, Irlande

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Accenture, sous-traitée par Microsoft, gère les relations clientèle B to B dans différents secteurs : licences, supply chain, finances, juridique, etc.

    Marchés concernés : Afrique / Moyen-Orient / Europe

    LANGUES
    - Anglais (principalement)
    - Français (traduction uniquement)

  • Xerox - Chargée de Clientèle - Dublin, Irlande

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2008
    Marchés concernés : Allemagne / Autriche / Pays-Bas / Suisse

    LANGUES
    - Anglais (principalement)
    - Français

  • Stylo Bille Studio - Assistante de Graphic Designer - Martinique, France

    2006 - 2006 Stylobille Studio est un studio graphique spécialisé en création d'identités visuelles, de flyers, de logos et de mise en page de magazine.
    Stage d'étude s'inscrivant dans le cursus universitaire.

    LANGUE
    - Français

Formations

  • The University Of Adelaide (Adelaide)

    Adelaide 2007 - 2007 Médias Numériques, Communication Visuelle, Sciences Politiques, Anthropologie

    Echange universitaire, Australie - Mention obtenue pour chaque matière étudiée.

  • Université Avignon Pays Du Vaucluse

    Avignon 2004 - 2007 Communication & Culture

    Matières étudiées : Communication par l'Image, Publicité, Cinéma, Télévision, Radio, Presse, Médias, Technologies Numériques, Linguistique, Sociologie de la Culture, Outils et Stratégies de la Communication

