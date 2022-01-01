Luc CHAZOT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à ColombesLe résultat du brevet à Colombes
Looking for job's opportunities in the fields of Business Developement, Strategy and M&A operations.
Mes compétences :
Lean supply chain
Planning stratégique
Chaine logistique
Industrialisation
Stratégie d'entreprise
Direction de centre de profits
Relations sociales
Lean management
Energie
Assembly Plants
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lean Manufacturing
products design
continuous improvement
Taxation
System Strategy
Supply Chain
Stainless steel
Operations Management
Management of the planning and logistics strategie
Logistics
Just-in-Time
Capital Expenditures
Planning
Business Development
Assembly Lines