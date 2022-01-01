Menu

Luc CHAZOT

COLOMBES

En résumé

Looking for job's opportunities in the fields of Business Developement, Strategy and M&A operations.

Mes compétences :
Lean supply chain
Planning stratégique
Chaine logistique
Industrialisation
Stratégie d'entreprise
Direction de centre de profits
Relations sociales
Lean management
Energie
Assembly Plants
Mergers & Acquisitions
Lean Manufacturing
products design
continuous improvement
Taxation
System Strategy
Supply Chain
Stainless steel
Operations Management
Management of the planning and logistics strategie
Logistics
Just-in-Time
Capital Expenditures
Planning
Business Development
Assembly Lines

Entreprises

  • Vallourec Oil & Gas France - Vallourec group - Supply Chain & Planning Director

    2013 - maintenant Management of the planning and logistics strategies - Eastern Hemisphere Division (OCTG
    and Project Pipe business units), 1.0 to 1.4 bn EUR turnover - sales organizations and mills in
    more than 10 countries worldwide.
    Deployment of a new industrial footprint implying changes in 80% of the flows.

  • Vallourec Heat Exchanger Tubes -Vallourec group - Vice-President

    2010 - 2013 Vice-President Vallourec HET SAS

    In charge of French operations.
    Managing Les Laumes plant which manufactures nearly 10000 km of titanium and
    stainless steel pipes per year. 300 people, net sales around EUR 50 Millions.
    Customers are mainly nuclear and conventional power plants worldwide, including France,
    China, Korea and Japan.

  • Vallourec & Mannesmann - Strategic Organization Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2010 Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes - Strategic Organization

  • P.S.A. Peugeot-Citroën - Industrialisation - Industrialization Assembly line manager

    2005 - 2007 In charge of assembly industrialization of Peugeot 207 in three factories (France, Spain,
    and Slovakia).
    Management of 100 engineers and technicians in 3 countries.
    In addition to the management of continuous improvement on existing models: 206, 1007,
    C2, C3.

  • P.S.A. Peugeot - Assembly line methodology leader

    2003 - 2005 Peugeot-Citroën - Assembly line methodologies leader
    In charge of introducing new methods to increase factory productivity and efficiency by
    reducing the costs and the lead time in the process of car manufacturing.

    Management of 20 engineers and technicians in charge of training operational teams in the
    factories (France, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina).
    Benchmark from Toyota, through the JV set commonly in Czech republic.
    Optimization of the logistics, just in time, lean manufacturing.
    Pilot site in Spain (Vigo) with an achievement of 10% cost decrease.

  • P.S.A. Peugeot - Organization and IT Systems leader

    2000 - 2003 Peugeot-Citroën - Organization and IT systems Leader
    Responsible for launching a new organisation for cross-functional teams in the conception,
    industrialisation and purchasing division (15000 employees).

  • DASSAULT SYSTEMES - Research and development engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 1999 - 1999 Design of Finite Element module - CATIA software (solution for products design).

  • Sigmatec - Engineer

    MASSIEU 1998 - 1999 SIGMATEC Ingenierie - military service in a civil company
    Studies and calculations in underground construction, dam construction and ground
    improvement.

  • SOLETANCHE - Engineer

    1998 - 1998

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2010 - 2010 CESA Directeur d'Usine

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2010 - 2010 Management Acceleration Program

  • Ecole Centrale De Paris

    Chatenay Malabry 1997 - 1998 DEA

    Constructions Mechanics in their Environment.

  • Ecole Centrale De Paris

    Chatenay Malabry 1995 - 1998 Master's Degree - Engineering and Business
