Luc LE DAUPHIN

Mes compétences :
Flash as3
Illustrator CS5
Unity3D
Photoshop CS5
Gestion de projet Jeux Multimédia Audiovisuel
UnrealEd 4.0
Game balancing
Game Concept
Level design
Virtools
Game Prototyping
Game design
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Indépendant
- Game Designer / Game Developer
2018 - maintenant
Leikir Studio
- Game Designer
Paris2013 - 2018
Egg Ball
- Associate Producer
2011 - 2012
Cyanide
- Level Designer
2011 - 2011Game of Thrones RPG
Formations
ISART Digital (Paris)
Paris2009 - 2012Titre Game Designer Niveau II (Bac +4)