Luc LE DAUPHIN

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Flash as3
Illustrator CS5
Unity3D
Photoshop CS5
Gestion de projet Jeux Multimédia Audiovisuel
UnrealEd 4.0
Game balancing
Game Concept
Level design
Virtools
Game Prototyping
Game design
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Indépendant - Game Designer / Game Developer

    2018 - maintenant

  • Leikir Studio - Game Designer

    Paris 2013 - 2018

  • Egg Ball - Associate Producer

    2011 - 2012

  • Cyanide - Level Designer

    2011 - 2011 Game of Thrones RPG

Formations

  • ISART Digital (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Titre Game Designer Niveau II (Bac +4)

    - Game Design : Game Concept, Prototyping, Game Design Documents, Level Design, Game Balancing, Playtests
    - Tools : Illustrator, Photoshop, Unity3D, Virtools, UnrealED 4.0 (Unreal Engine 3), Maya, Flash (AS3), Tortoise SVN, Mantis, ...
    - Management : Project Management, Méthodes Agiles (Poker Planning, Scrum...)

Réseau