Gil SCHNEIDER

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Game Designer and QA Tester, I have more than 3 years of experience in the videogame industry. My team spirit and methods helped me to end 9 projects, currently commercialized.

Currently looking for opportunities at Montreal !

I’m known as a dynamic and funny guy, but especially as a passionate person. On my free time, I’m a gamer, a cook, and a developer. Last month I came to the end of a personal project named “Quick Western” on the Android Market. Since that project ended, I’m still working on several prototypes.

More than 9 games created:
Quick Western ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.CapsuleGames.QuickWestern )
Let's Sing And Dance X360
Let's Sing series

and Prototypes !!

Portfolio : http://gilschneider.wordpress.com/

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office 2010
Virtools
Unity 3D
Flash as3
Mantis
Redmine
Game maker
RPG MAKER
Construct 2
Photoshop CS5
Game Design
Danse
Développement
Test Track Client
JIRA

Entreprises

  • Eidos - QA Tester

    2014 - maintenant -> Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

  • Voxler - Lead Game Designer / Tester QA / Coordinateur Playtests

    2010 - maintenant 2013 - Let's Sing Interntional (Wii), Let's Sing España (Wii), Let's Sing Radio Italia (Wii) : Project monitoring (ScrumMaster), QA management (Management Bug database, work with an external QA team), Implementation and coordination of playtests.

    2013 - Let's Sing (Intel AppUp) : Setting up the project, GDD (Ergonomics, Gameplay Loop, Controls, Camera, Update etc...), definition of the product line with all of the Lead (Programmer, and Artist)

    2012 - 2013 - Let's Sing And Dance (XBLA) : Competitive game analysis, GDD (Ergonomics, Gameplay Loop, Controls, Camera, Update etc...), RLD (Rationnal Level design on each choregraphy), Project monitoring (ScrumMaster), QA management (Management Bug database, work with an external QA team), Implementation and coordination of playtests.

    2012 - Let’s Sing (Wii) & Let’s Sing5 (Wii):
    Ergonomics, Project monitoring (Scrum), QA management (Management Bug database, work with an external QA team), Implementation and coordination of playtests.

    2010 - 2011 - Sing 4 (Wii):
    QA management (Management Bug database, work with an external QA team), Implementation and coordination of playtests.

  • TF1 - Pigiste, Base de Donnée

    BOULOGNE 2010 - 2010 Rédaction de Review et News à propos de Jeux Vidéos (2010). Maintien de la base de donnée (vidéos, screenshots) à jour.

  • Ubisoft - Play Testeur

    Montreuil 2008 - 2008 Test de jeu, en phase GOLD AAA

  • Clavim - Animateur Enfance

    2006 - 2009 Centre de Loisir et d'Animation : Mise en place d'activités et d'ateliers créatifs, Mise en place de cadres sécurisés pour les jeux en plein air, Mise en place et gestion de projets créatifs inter-centre (Spectacles de Danse, Théâtre, Fresque).

Formations

  • ISART Digital (Paris)

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Titre de Niveau II ' Game Designer', Meilleur prix de la Promo

    - Mister C : Game Design Concept (3Cs, context, message),Prototype Virtools (GreyBox , Integration, test skills), Development with Virtools ( Dynamic Camera, Skills Balance, Controls, Integration level design)

    - Maha Khela : Design document (control and units part) Development with Virtools (Controls, Balance Units, Integration Units)

