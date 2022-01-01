Gil SCHNEIDER

Game Designer and QA Tester, I have more than 3 years of experience in the videogame industry. My team spirit and methods helped me to end 9 projects, currently commercialized.
Currently looking for opportunities at Montreal !
I’m known as a dynamic and funny guy, but especially as a passionate person. On my free time, I’m a gamer, a cook, and a developer. Last month I came to the end of a personal project named “Quick Western” on the Android Market. Since that project ended, I’m still working on several prototypes.
More than 9 games created:
Quick Western ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.CapsuleGames.QuickWestern )
Let's Sing And Dance X360
Let's Sing series
and Prototypes !!
Portfolio : http://gilschneider.wordpress.com/
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office 2010
Virtools
Unity 3D
Flash as3
Mantis
Redmine
Game maker
RPG MAKER
Construct 2
Photoshop CS5
Game Design
Danse
Développement
Test Track Client
JIRA