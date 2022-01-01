Gil SCHNEIDER

Game Designer and QA Tester, I have more than 3 years of experience in the videogame industry. My team spirit and methods helped me to end 9 projects, currently commercialized.



Currently looking for opportunities at Montreal !



I’m known as a dynamic and funny guy, but especially as a passionate person. On my free time, I’m a gamer, a cook, and a developer. Last month I came to the end of a personal project named “Quick Western” on the Android Market. Since that project ended, I’m still working on several prototypes.



More than 9 games created:

Quick Western ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.CapsuleGames.QuickWestern )

Let's Sing And Dance X360

Let's Sing series



and Prototypes !!



Portfolio : http://gilschneider.wordpress.com/



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Office 2010

Virtools

Unity 3D

Flash as3

Mantis

Redmine

Game maker

RPG MAKER

Construct 2

Photoshop CS5

Game Design

Danse

Développement

Test Track Client

JIRA