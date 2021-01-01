Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Luc LUC JACQUET (JACQUET)
Ajouter
Luc LUC JACQUET (JACQUET)
FOURONNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
JACQUET Luc
- Gérant
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Chevallier YANNIS
Delphine PAQUIER
François COUPECHOUX
Hélène BERNARD
Irène VERDIER
Marie-E MAILLARD GIRARDOT
Ophélie DETRICHE
Paul DIAS
Philippe RICBOURG
Sophie JACQUET