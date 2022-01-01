Retail
Lucile MASSON
Lucile MASSON
Clermont-Ferrand
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CCI Puy-de-Dôme
- Conseiller entreprises tourisme, hôtellerie, restauration
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
2015 - maintenant
CCI Auvergne
- Chargée d'études Observation Economique
Aulnat (63510)
1999 - 2015
CRCI Auvergne
- Chargée d'études
Aulnat (63510)
1997 - 1997
Formations
IAE Clermont Ferrand
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
1995 - 1996
DESS Administration d'Entreprises
Saint Mary'S College
Twickenham (GB)
1993 - 1994
Master Heritage Interpretation
Université Blaise Pascal
Clermont-Ferrand (63000)
1989 - 1993
Maîtrise LEA
Réseau
Anne-Marie VIALLE
Elodie RIGAUD
Fadi ZOUBIAN
Isabelle FOURNY
Jean-Brice FONTAINE
Jean-Sébastien CARON
Marc TORRE
Sébastien BERTRANK
Stephane REGNIER
Xavier DECOOPMAN
