Ludovic GUINEL
Ludovic GUINEL
Nantes
Léon Grosse
- Directeur travaux
Nantes (44000)
2019 - maintenant
SOGEA atlantique btp
- Conducteur de travaux principal
2012 - 2015
Polytech Nantes
Nantes
2019 - 2021
Ingénieur Génie Civil
IUT
Rennes
2003 - 2004
Licence Gestion de la Production dans l'Industrie et le Bâtiment
Alexandre FERRE
Anne-Lise DELMAS
David BUAND
Garance FRÉNOIS
Julien GAUDIN
Soizïc DE LA BOISSIERE
