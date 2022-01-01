Menu

Ludovic GUINEL

Nantes

  • Léon Grosse - Directeur travaux

    Nantes (44000) 2019 - maintenant

  • SOGEA atlantique btp - Conducteur de travaux principal

    2012 - 2015

  • Polytech Nantes

    Nantes 2019 - 2021 Ingénieur Génie Civil

  • IUT

    Rennes 2003 - 2004 Licence Gestion de la Production dans l'Industrie et le Bâtiment

