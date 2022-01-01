Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Ludovic MAETZ
Ludovic MAETZ
PARIS
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
DESCF
Paris
1997 - 2000
Diplôme d'Etudes Supérieures Comptables et Financières
ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)
Cergy Pontoise
1995 - 1997
Programme Grande Ecole
University Of La Verne (La Verne)
La Verne
1993 - 1994
President of the French club, member of the Theater club
Institut D'Etudes Politiques Sciences Po
Strasbourg
1991 - 1995
Economie & Finance
Arthur DE MILLEVILLE
Christophe BULOW
Corinne MANVIELLE
Fabrice TALONI
Hervé HELLEZ
Jean-Marc ZIGNA
Martin WIESNER
Nicolas COSTER
Romain SERRATORE
Victoria BELTRAN LOPEZ
